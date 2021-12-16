It’s been a year since the PlayStation 5 was first released. And although it may still be hard to obtain a console thanks to global supply issues, Sony have stepped up to serve current (and future!) PS5 users with new controller color options. And they’re available to pre-order today!

Besides the standard white DualSense and relatively new Midnight black and Cosmic Red color ways, Sony have decided to unleash three new colors: Starlight blue and Nova Pink and Galactic purple. As you can see, they manage to be both vivid and understated. The colors and names are inspired by the galaxies above. The purple one isn’t available for pre-order yet, but the blue and pink versions are available for pre-order today, with a release date of January 2022. We expect more retailers will be stocking the new controllers and we’ll make sure to update this page as and when they become available elsewhere.

You still get the same excellent functionality that’s standard with DualSense controllers, including the unique haptic capabilities that games such as Astro’s Playroom have taken advantage of, revolutionizing the feel of new PlayStation games. The controllers also boast adaptive triggers, an integrated motion sensor and a built in speaker.

Alongside the new PS5 controllers, Sony also confirmed the release of its official PS5 disc and digital console covers in five different color ways: Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. The faceplates are also expected to go on sale in early 2022 and Sony has priced them for an eye-watering £ 54.99 / $ 54.99.

