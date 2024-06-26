Sony has introduced a new PS2 emulator on PlayStation 5 and Digital Foundry’s analysis tells us what the main problems are with this technology from the Japanese company.
Sony recently released a new block of games PlayStation 2 for PS5which exploit a new emulator. Unfortunately it seems that the result is not at all positive.
The information about this comes from Digital Foundry which did an analysis of the games added by Sony to its console, including titles such as Tomb Raider: Legend and Sly Cooper.
Digital Foundry’s take on PS2 games
Digital Foundry shared a video on their YouTube channel, as you can see below. For example, in the video it is explained that Tomb Raider: Legend offers blurry images but that the fault is not the low resolution, which has instead achieved a limited improvement compared to the original. There causes problems it is a poor use of image quality improvement technologies, which lead to a decline in quality.
According to the newspaper, even the viewing options available are terrible, with for example a CRT filter that fails to create the feeling of an old television. At least the games are in both NTSC and PAL versions, so you can have both 60Hz and 50Hz versions, and there are some performance improvements as well.
The final results However, it is not positive and obviously it is unfortunate that Sony is unable to offer a quality service that would give value to the PS5 offer. Retrogaming is not PlayStation’s main market obviously, but it remains a part of the proposition and creating a quality emulator could also be an advantage in the long term with the arrival of the next generations.
This also doesn’t bode well for the fate of the rumored PS3 emulator.
