Bend Studio has confirmed that Siphon Filter, from the original PlayStation, will be available up to Platinum.

The new PS Plus that Sony announced at the end of March is getting closer to its implementation date. Between the end of May and the month of June, a model with three subscription levelswith a catalog of which we already know its first protagonists, including titles from previous PlayStation consoles.

In the case of the Premium subscription, PlayStation and PSP titles will be available to run from our PS4 or PS5 and, although no news is expected from them, we were surprised to learn that some will implement trophies that users will be able to unlock and add to their profile.

Through a publication in your official account of TwitterBend Studio has announced that Siphon Filter, one of the PlayStation Studios classics that makes up the PlayStation Original roster, will include trophies. In fact, they show us a video with one of them, as well as an image of the platinum trophy that we can also unlock.

It is unknown what other titles will have these trophies available, but the list of PS One and PSP games in the last subscription level of PS Plus (at 16.99 euros per month, 49.99 quarterly or 119.99 per year) is the following:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



IQ IntelligentQube | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



Jump Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



Siphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation Original



Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP



Mr Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation Original



Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation Original



Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation Original



Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation Original



Although Sony’s communication is not convincing some, we do know for sure that the new PlayStation Plus model will arrive on June 23 to Europe. There are still a few titles to be announced for the catalog of the different subscription levels, but just in case at 3DJuegos we have compiled a list of 70 PlayStation console games that cannot be missing from PS Plus.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: PS Plus, PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PS One, PSP, Sony and Subscription.