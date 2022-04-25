An email sent to users confirms the method to upgrade from Essential to Extra or Premium.

The arrival of the new PS Plus is one of the most outstanding novelties that it has prepared sony playstation for this same year. Officially, from the company at the moment they have shared the details of the different plans that will reach the different countries, but there are several doubts that will be cleared up in the coming months.

One of them has to do with whether the service will allow switch from one subscription plan to another without any type of limitation, since different payments and certain days of duration that users contract come into play here. According to the confirmation that a user has received from Reseterawe can rest easy.

Will be adjusted based on remaining subscription timeThe email that Sony is sending to answer the questions of the players who contact them confirms that it will be allowed easily upgrade to a higher plan at any timeso we should expect that we can go from Essential to Extra or Premium immediately.

Of course, there will obviously be a cost to pay, but the price will have to do directly with the difference between the current plan and the new one and will adjust the remaining time of the subscription. In short: if we have the basic annual plan and want to switch to another type of PS Plus, we will have to pay the difference corresponding to the subscription time that we have left based on the new cost.

It’s worth remembering that current PS Plus accounts will automatically convert to Essential accounts, while PS Now subscribers will upgrade to Premium at no additional cost. They will keep this benefit until the date they have contracted PS Now right now, having to assume the price set from the next renewal.

Although in some Asian markets it will be available from the end of May, the new PS Plus model lands In the month of June on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with dates set for the different territories. Also, we already know some of the first confirmed games, although we have to wait to see the full library.

More about: PS Plus, PlayStation and Subscription.