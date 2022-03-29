The Japanese company takes “a leap forward” by merging PS Plus and PS Now, now it remains to see the public’s response.

Point and end to the rumors, PlayStation confirmed this afternoon Spartacus, the merger of PS Plus and PS Now in the same subscription service with various levels of incentives in what can be seen as a response to the success of Xbox Game Pass, although with a very important absence regarding Microsoft’s bet: There will be no launch video games on the service, or so the initial plans are.

There will be no launch premieres on the new PS PlusThe Japanese multinational has justified the decision in not break the successful cycle of investment and current success in their launches to the market, although everything seems that a good part of the public will not share the explanation of Jim Ryan, executive director of SIE. However, saving this deficit it seems that Sony will allow after a while to enjoy its catalog of exclusives, while at the same time working closely with third-party studios.

Initially, releases such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal are already promised. In total there will be 400 games for PS4 and PS5 that will be renewed among the assortment of Extra and Premium proposals, 320 extra classics to opt for the most expensive level.

3D Games Discord

The other workhorse in the comments of the news is its price. 8.99 euros per month for the Essential level with the current PS Plus incentives, 13.99 euros per month Extra with the addition of 400 games for PS4 and PS5, and 16.99 euros per month Premium with 340 additional classics, game streaming and access anticipate demos. Affordable price? Above your expectations? Tell us! As always, you can participate in the comments of the forum, or from the Discord channel.

More about: Spartacus, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, PS Plus, PlayStation, Sony and Readers say.