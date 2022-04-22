PlayStation claims to be making progress on its project, which will have a progressive launch depending on the area.

The community is eager to learn more about the new PS Plus, which will split its subscription model into three options: Essential, Extra and Premium. Since then, various members of PlayStation have been raising expectations from the community with the first confirmed games or the reasons behind the absence of exclusives on launch day.

Now the Japanese company returns with a new data: the release date of your expected service. With a window set in the month of June, the Web page of the company has been updated with information regarding your arrival day, as detailed below:

Asian markets (excluding Japan): scheduled for May 23



(excluding Japan): scheduled for May 23 Japan : scheduled for June 1



: scheduled for June 1 America : scheduled for June 13



: scheduled for June 13 Europe: scheduled for June 22

As you can see, players from the European region will have to wait. a few more days to taste the new PS Plus, because we are the last to receive the news from PlayStation. Beyond this, the company has also announced that will expand access to cloud gaming to Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Which, in total, allows the entry of a total of 30 countries to the game via streaming.

Knowing this, it only remains to wait until the June 22nd (or an earlier date, if you read this from another region) to know the benefits of the new PS Plus. At the moment, we already know that the new PlayStation service will not eliminate the PS Plus Collection and, in addition to this, Latin America will have a different subscription.

