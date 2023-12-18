ANDREA POMATI

IMPERIA

Voting for the renewal of the Provincial Council ended at 8pm yesterday and the long and complicated counting of votes then began, to first assign the number of seats to each of the two competing lists and then to find out who obtained sufficient votes to fill the ten seats to be assigned.

Here, according to a first phase of the counting completed around 11pm, is the possible composition of the Imperia Provincial Council. For the “Riviera dei Fiori e delle Alpi – Scajola Presidente” list: Eliano Brizio, Lega, councilor in Prelà, Manuela Sasso, mayor of Molini di Triora (civic list), Gabriele Amarella, municipal councilor of Forza Italia in Ventimiglia, Mario Robaldo , municipal councilor in Sanremo (former Pd, now civic), Barbara Feltrin, councilor in Diano Marina (civic), Mario Conio, mayor of Taggia, Armando Biasi, mayor of Vallecrosia (outgoing vice president), Paola Carli, municipal councilor in Mendatica (civic) and Marzia Baldassarre, former councilor of Bordighera. The only seat for the “Riviera Bene Comune” list supported by the center-left saw Cristian Quesada, municipal councilor of Vallecrosia (provincial secretary of the Democratic Party), prevail.

The second level election requires the mayors and councilors of the 66 municipalities in the province of Imperia to vote. But the vote is “weighted”, that is, it refers to the number of inhabitants that each voter represents. Hence also the different color of the ballots delivered for voting. Which means that the greater the number of inhabitants represented, the greater the specific weight of the vote expressed. Simply put, the vote expressed by the mayor or a municipal councilor of Sanremo, the most populous city in the province, is worth much more than that expressed by the mayor or the councilor of a small municipality in the hinterland.

Although the lists presented are civic, in this provincial election round, a strong political competition also emerged, perhaps more than in the past. The electoral office, chaired by the secretary and general director Rosa Puglia, admitted the “Riviera dei Fiori e delle Alpi – Scajola Presidente” and “Riviera Bene Comune” lists.

The first list, as can be understood from the name, saw all the centre-right parties coalescing around the president and mayor of Imperia, to which was also added the mayor of Sanremo Alberto Biancheri, who nominated Mario Robaldo, a former exponent of the Democratic Party . An operation that also suggests moves linked to the local elections which will affect the municipality of Sanremo in the new year.

The “Riviera Bene Comune” list, however, saw the alliance of the centre-left forces, in open contrast with the politics and administrative line followed by Claudio Scajola, both in the municipality and in the province. —

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED