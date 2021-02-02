The Ministry of Education published this February 1 a new health protocol for schools with which it seeks to fight more effectively against the new variants of Covid-19, especially the British one.

Keeping schools open became a workhorse for the Government of Emmanuel Macron. After the first confinement at the end of March 2020, the country’s schools began to open their doors progressively from May 2020.

But it has not been an easy battle to carry. The Government justified its willingness to maintain face-to-face classes from pre-school to almost all high school courses, explaining that this would prevent inequality among students. Indeed, home study conditions increased disparity, especially when it comes to access to the Internet and a computer, as well as having adequate space to follow classes.

However, with the presence of the new variants identified in recent weeks of the coronavirus, especially the British one on the national territory, the Ministry of Education decided to update the health protocol in all schools in the country. The new measures were taken in accordance with the provisions of both the aforementioned ministry and the High Council of Public Health.

Greater distance between groups and ventilation every hour

From now on it generalizes “The distance of 2 meters between groups in the cafeteria and the use of category 1 masks (such as surgical) are a requirement” inside and outside of each establishment for both students and staff. Only preschool students are exempt from wearing masks.

Regarding physical distancing, it should be noted that at lunchtime students from the same course are asked to remain in a group and not mix with students from other courses.

File: Students disinfect their hands at a school in Strasbourg, on September 1, 2020. © FREDERICK FLORIN AFP

To this is added a much more frequent ventilation of the spaces. Until now, 15 minutes were requested in the morning before the arrival of the students, during breaks, lunch time and cleaning the place. Now it is asked to ventilate these rooms every hour.

Class closure in case of British variant detection

One of the biggest changes is in preschool classes. Now it is only enough for a single student to test positive for Covid-19 to consider all his classmates as close contacts. In that case, the class will have to be closed and the students will be isolated for seven days.

As for the teachers and the rest of the staff, they will only be considered as close contact when three cases are counted in the same class. This, according to the ministry, is because staff must wear a mask while preschool children do not have this obligation.

In both primary and secondary school, the closure of a class is only determined from three cases. However, “in case of identification of one of the variants between the personnel or the students, the class in question will have to be closed”, explains the Ministry of Education.

Now the difficulty is in detecting the British variant because for this it is necessary to do a PCR test but with a specific method to then do the analysis of the virus sequence.

At the moment, there are some 400 classes closed in a total of 100 establishments throughout the country due to the coronavirus.