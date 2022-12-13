The Sewer storm tank, planned to prevent spills into Segura in the event of heavy rains, will be built underground and on top of it will have a plant cover, as it appears in the new project drawn up by the City Council and Hidrogea. Around it there will be plots of fruit trees and horticultural crops, with its own irrigation system through ditches, and areas of stay with trees. This design represents a radical change with respect to the floodplain park presented a year ago and which provoked protests from the conservation groups Legado and Huermur due to its impact on a traditional orchard area. The technicians from the regional Historical Heritage service also expressed their rejection, warning that it affected the protection environment of the Sewer wheel and the ethnological museum.

A modification of this depth also entails a considerable increase in the cost of the works, now valued at 4.2 million euros. The first project included an investment of 1.2 million. The denomination has also changed, to be called ‘basic project for the recovery of the traditional orchard and water use in the protection environment of the BIC Rueda de la Huerta, Ethnological Museum and Sewer Aqueduct’.

Next to the Segura riverbed



With these changes, the promoters hope to obtain the final approval in order to undertake the work. The future facility will occupy 10,500 square meters in the El Soto area, on the right bank of the river and close to the Agua Salá enclave. In the initial project, the tank to retain the water from the stormwater and sanitation networks in case of overflow appeared as an open-air pond. In addition, the floodable park was completed with a skating rink and other sports and children’s play areas. Now all that disappears and in its place a green space designed to recreate the traditional garden is designed. According to the Legacy association, which has appeared in the file, the document presented by the City Council and Hidrogea before the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage states that the storm tank is buried and covered with floral and aromatic plants. The surrounding plots – about 4,000 square meters – will be populated with citrus and horticultural species. In total, there will be six areas of differentiated orchards and flower beds with monocultures, “designed between passable paths, ditches and trenches that create their own irrigation system”, as “a park of historic orchards”. In principle, Cultural Heritage will shortly give its approval, thus clearing the way for the project.

Legado applauds the change of course, “which comes to prove us right in everything we propose, despite the fact that we received disproportionate attacks and they branded us as alarmists.” “It is now -adds the association’s directive- when we really feel the full satisfaction of having fought for the right thing and knowing that we were right”. Said group considers that in the new project “priority is the enhancement of the environment declared as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and respect for tradition. Its patrimonial and ethnographic value is specified clearly and in detail, as well as the need to preserve landscape environments.

The municipal government team have always maintained that the project aims to “regenerate an abandoned area, while protecting the river environment and seeking responsible use of every drop of water throughout its cycle.” And they have withdrawn on several occasions that the technical document would be “adapted to the regulations to comply with all environmental requirements.”