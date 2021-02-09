An economy of services, especially linked to the real estate sector, hotels and tourism, and with an enormous weight of micro-SMEs. With such simplicity, the Spanish economic fabric of the last decades could be defined. Its deficiencies were denounced by experts from all branches long before the pandemic, but Covid-19 has made it clear that the Spanish economy needs to modernize and reduce its dependence on sectors as damaged as tourism. The good news is that the awareness of businessmen and political leaders, combined with the investments of the European Recovery Funds, create a huge opportunity to undertake, once and for all, the change in the production model.

The fourth session of ‘Un País para’, the El País series that, in collaboration with Telefónica, analyzes the challenges of Spanish society in the context of recovery after Covid-19, will focus on the transformation of the productive fabric. Jaime García Cantero, content director of Foro Retina, will talk about this with Rebeca Minguela, founder and CEO of the Artificial Intelligence company Clarity; Xavier Ferrás, Senior Lecturer in Operations, Innovation and Data Sciences at the ESADE Business School and David del Val, Director of Strategic Innovation at Telefónica.

Don’t miss ‘A country to transform’, this coming Thursday the 11th at five in the afternoon. Follow it here.

