Alexis Vega He is going through one of the most difficult moments of his career with Club Deportivo Guadalajara, he has gone from being the figure of the team to being one of the most questioned players and he even received his first boos last weekend when he came on as a substitute. match against Pachuca.
The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 with the Mexican team faces a chronic knee injury and is still unable to offer his best version in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
However, the scarlet youth player has shown his commitment to improving his habits and is physically ready to regain his lost prominence; However, there is a detail that greatly worries the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic.
According to the journalist ESPN, Jesus Bernal, Vega He lost weight and is in very good physical condition. The problem is that the Sacred Flock player has not yet recovered the rhythm of the game.
“This part has been difficult for him to get back into the rhythm after practically three months of not playing. That is why Veljko Paunovic has taken this situation of benching him in the last match,” said the communicator.
This Tuesday, September 26, the red and white team will face Mazatlán FC on the corresponding matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament from the ‘Perla Tapatia’ where the ’10’ will seek to resurface as it has tried to do match by match in recent weeks.
