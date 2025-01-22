With an estimated equity of 3,226 million eurosMichael Jordan can indulge in all the whims in the world, so it is not surprising that he has a large collection of luxury vehicles and high-end watches, that he has several properties and, of course, that he has his own private plane. To date, the former basketball player had a Gulfstream G550but now he has decided to buy a more powerful and modern one from the same company –without retiring the other one–, the G650ER model which I would have paid for more than 70 million dollars and an extra $500,000 to paint the exterior in an animal print style and place your logo on the tail part. As a curious fact, the annual maintenance of this private jet around 1.8 million for 200 flight hours.

Image of the interior of the G650ER private plane model



gulfstream





This design in its base format It has up to three different areas, It features Gulfstream’s clean air system that provides 100% fresh air every two to three minutes and air ionization technology that neutralizes allergens and viruses. Other notable features include 16 oval panoramic windows that offer abundant natural light and handcrafted seats that convert into beds for added flexibility and that They can accommodate 19 passengers sitting on comfortable sofas, ten of which convert into beds.

The businessman and athlete has even personalized the license plate with N236MJ nomenclature which means the following: N23 refers to his jersey number, 6 to the NBA championship rings and MJ to his initials. On the other hand, its length has been modified to ensure that it can travel up to 13 hours in a row without needing to refuel.

In total, the plane can accommodate up to 19 seated passengers



gulfstream





The propulsion system of this model, which includes the Gulfstream aerodynamic wing that increases speed and range, is made up of two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines. Fly-by-wire technology creates a comfortable flight, while optimized PlaneView II flight deck displays increase safety and reduce pilot workload.









Likewise, it has the latest technologies to maximize handling and performance, including the award-winning predictive landing performance system, designed to help pilots avoid runway overruns, and Gulfstream’s Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS).