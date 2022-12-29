New changes are approaching for Deportivo Cruz Azul, in the sky dome they are concentrating on the restructuring of the organization chart in the institution and this will bring several consequences.
In recent hours it was revealed that Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perez It will have greater weight in the sports management, but the possibility of a new acting president is striking.
According to sources of ESPN last monday december 26, Victor Velazquez He manages the option of appointing a new president of the club with more experience in the MX League so that he can dedicate himself exclusively to the presidency of the Board of Directors of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“The informants said that Víctor Velázquez may still have an ace up his sleeve, that is, appoint a person with a lot of experience in Mexican soccer as executive president of the club in the first days of January, with which the engineer would focus more in his tasks as president of the Board of Directors of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative and would delegate more functions and activities of the team to that manager”, was what can be read in the article from the aforementioned source.
It is expected that from the month of January all these changes will begin to take place. The ‘Rabbit‘ will assume his position as sports director surrounded by a group of professionals hired in recent weeks to handle everything related to the preparation of the squad, although without Carlos Lopez de Silanesof whom it was said that he would continue to be linked to the club.
One of the consequences of these decisions will be the banishment of Carlos Lopez de Silanesthe pupil who left Jaime Ordiales before taking the reins of the management of national teams.
“So far it is not clear the role that Carlos López de Silanes will have, who served as interim sports director after the departure of Jaime Ordiales to the direction of National Teams last August,” the text details.
#president #Cruz #Azul #coming #days
Leave a Reply