The new president | Such an atmosphere prevailed among the citizens in front of the Parliament building: “I took a day off for today”

People from different parts of Finland had arrived to watch the inauguration of the president. “Historical event.”

Parliament House on Friday morning, a moderate number of citizens have arrived to watch the inauguration of the new president of the Republic of Finland.

Vesa Soininvaara has arrived earlier on Friday morning from Kiuruvedi.

“I came to the roof country,” Soininvaara justifies.

Vesa Soininvaara came all the way from Kiuruvedi to watch the inauguration ceremony. He welcomes the new president to visit Pohjois Savo.

Politics interests the kitchen worker. In his opinion, Finland will get a good president from Stubb.

“Stubb is international and fluent in languages. And also representative. A good choice”, says Soininvaara.

Soininvaara has one wish for the new president.

“He could visit Pohjois Savo a little more often. And by the way, touring the provinces.”

Soininvaara's day continues next to library Oodi. He has not yet decided whether he is going to write his name in the president's book of congratulations.

“I was already thinking of going there to do it at the Parliament building, but I didn't want to go there to hang out,” Soininvaara points to the riot fences.

Receding a person from Helsinki has arrived to say goodbye to President Niinistö Jussi Tissari.

Jussi Tissari from Helsinki wanted to see Sauli Niinistö one last time.

“I wanted to see Niinistö for the last time. He has been the real father of our country and supported the country and all people in difficult times,” says Tissari.

He also decided to make a sign on the subject.

“I want to say thank you to Niinistö.”

The new president does not receive the same complimentary words from Tissar.

“I'm not a fan. I voted Haavisto in this and previous elections as well.”

From Turku has arrived to watch the inauguration Arya and Pekka Helander. A couple of friends from Helsinki have come to the place in front of the Musiikkitalo, ie Hannele and Timo Vaaranen with.

The friendly couples Hannele (left) and Timo Vaaranen and Arja and Pekka Helander arrived together to greet the new president and say goodbye to the old one.

“We came because of Saul and Alexander,” the group says.

“Not more because of Saul. He is my schoolmate from Salo co-ed high school,” says Pekka Helander.

Helander remembers Niinistö well from his school days. They attended the same school for eight years.

“Sauli was a wild boy. I guess I was pretty wild myself,” Helander reveals.

The group also agrees that Finland will get an excellent president from Stubb.

“Wonderful, international, good language skills. It couldn't be better”, Arja Helander lists and adds:

“A wonderful presidential couple.”

Timo Vaaranen praises Stubb's language skills. The rest of the group also nods.

“The first president with a truly brilliant command of languages. It's an important skill in international assignments,” explains Vaaranen.

Skewer a soon-to-be 7-year-old preschooler has also arrived to watch the event Alma Ruohomaa. The opportunity to follow him was brought by his grandmother who lives in Nokia Marita Ruohomaa.

Alma Ruohomaa, 6, came to see the new president with her grandmother Marita Ruohomaa. "It's exciting," Alma commented on the events.

“I took a day off from work just for today, so that I can show my granddaughter an important occasion,” says Ruohomaa.

He was also there 12 years ago when Sauli Niinistö became president.

“I think the opportunity and showing it to the child is really important. It teaches the child protocol. After all, this is also a historic occasion.”

Ruohomaa says that Alma also got to vote for the president in the elections organized by the preschool.

“Stubb won with us too. I also voted for Stubb”, says Alma Ruohomaa.

Of those taking office the program proceeds in the traditional way and the festivities continue until the afternoon. At 4:45 p.m., the new president will hold a press conference at the Presidential Palace. After that, the new presidential couple will move to their official residence in Munkkiniemi.

The public can write their congratulations to the new president in the congratulatory book on Friday from 12:30 to 17:00 at Päävartio at Mariankatu 1 and on Saturday from 10:00 to 16:00 at the Presidential Palace at Mariankatu 2.