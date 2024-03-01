The new president | President Stubb was congratulated by King Charles

The King's congratulatory message highlighted Stubb's relationship with Britain on a personal level.

Britain's king Charles III sent his congratulations to the President of the Republic who took office on Friday To Alexander Stubb.

The British embassy in Helsinki forwarded the king's congratulatory message on message service X.

The king signals that he knows that Stubb, as president, has an emphatic attitude towards “facing the great challenges of our time, from combating climate change to strengthening Euro-Atlantic security”.

In addition, the message highlighted Stubb's relationship with Britain on a personal level. The new presidential spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb is from Britain.

The king states that he is pleased with this.

“Thus, I hope that during your presidency the relations between our countries will deepen even more,” the message reads.

Formerly, among other things, the King of Sweden Charles XVI Gustav congratulated Stubb and immediately invited the presidential couple for a state visit to Sweden.

President of Estonia Alar Karis likewise offered his congratulations to Stubb in X. In the message, Karis hoped to see Stubb soon on a visit to Estonia.

“I wish you strength and wisdom in your new role,” the message reads.

Karis also thanked “a good friend Saul [Niinistö]” for years of friendship and cooperation.

Stubb said at his first press conference on Friday that he has not received congratulations from Russia and did not expect to receive any. In contrast, many congratulations have come from Sweden and other Nordic countries.