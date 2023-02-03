The only refusal to support the Ukrainian side is nuclear weapons and NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, new Czech President Petr Pavel said on Friday, February 3, in an interview with Bloomberg.

“We should not impose any restrictions on equipment. The only exception should be nuclear weapons and NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict,” Pavel said.

On February 1, Pavel, who was elected president of the Czech Republic on January 28, made a statement that Ukraine should become a member of the EU and NATO in the future. In addition, he announced plans to take part in the next NATO summit in Vilnius, and will also advocate for the admission of Ukraine to the alliance.

At the same time, the President of the Czech Republic also advocated holding peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in the event that there was “even the slightest chance” for this. At the same time, the Czech leader stressed that Kyiv should become a member of NATO, since the Ukrainian military, in his opinion, will be the most experienced in Europe.

On January 24, it became known that the Czech Republic does not plan to send German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, which Germany promised to transfer to the Czechs as part of a “circular exchange”, as the Czech side is concerned about ensuring its own security.

In mid-December last year, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), announced the opening of the production of drones for Kyiv in the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic, along with other Western countries, began to actively provide assistance to Ukraine from the moment Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow announced this on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this decision against the backdrop of increased shelling in the LPR and DPR by Ukrainian militants.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.