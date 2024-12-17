Carlos San Basilio and Vice President Paloma Marín have already passed the process of the Congress of Deputies





Rodrigo Buenaventura, until now president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), announced two weeks ago that the institution is going to delay the approval of BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell until the National Markets Commission and the… .









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only