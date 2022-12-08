Lima (AFP) – Uncertainty hangs over Peru this Thursday, the first day of the presidency of Dina Boluarte, who called for a truce from the opposition to overcome the institutional crisis after the sudden dismissal and arrest of Pedro Castillo, accused of a self-coup.

Until now vice president, the 60-year-old lawyer must form her first ministerial cabinet in the next few hours, amid doubts about her chances of surviving the political storm that stalks her from parliament.

After a succession of announcements that in a few hours shook Peru’s institutions, Boluarte was sworn in as the country’s first female president and made it clear that she aspires to serve the entire term, until July 2026.

His initial decisions will be crucial to know if he will achieve that objective or if he will have to resign himself to stepping aside and calling early general elections.

In her first words as head of the Peruvian government, the president called for “national unity” and urged to put ideologies aside, in a tacit allusion to the confrontation that marked the relationship between the leftist government of Castillo and the Congress, dominated by to the right.

Members of the Peruvian Congress celebrate the removal of Pedro Castillo as president in Lima on December 7, 2022. © Cris BOURONCLE / AFP

He then called for “a political truce to install a government of national unity.”

At the beginning of December, a mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) that monitors the Peruvian political crisis had called for a 100-day truce between the Executive and the Legislature, which did not come to pass.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Castillo supporters clashed with police outside the Lima prefecture where he was detained, and were repressed with tear gas.

Supporters of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo clash with security forces outside the Lima prefecture, where the former leader was detained, on December 7, 2022. © ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

“Close the Congress, nest of rats,” read one of their banners.

Opponents of the president also demonstrated in front of the prefecture, where they burned T-shirts with the image of the former president.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Public Ministry completed a search of the Government Palace and some ministries, in search of evidence against the former president, whom he is investigating for the crime of rebellion and conspiracy after his failed coup attempt.

Prosecutors collected the security cameras and videos of the Palace, to determine who accompanied Castillo in the message where he ordered to close Congress and establish an emergency government.

dizzying hours

Peru lived dizzying hours on Wednesday that ended with Castillo detained overnight at a police base east of Lima, accused in flagrante delicto of rebellion and conspiracy.

Shortly before Congress debated its third attempt to remove him from power, Castillo, who had 70% disapproval according to the latest polls, denounced that he was the target of “a merciless attack” by parliament, announced his dissolution and a touch curfew, and said he would rule by decree.

Opponents of former President Pedro Castillo burned T-shirts with his image in front of the Lima Prefecture where he was detained after trying to dissolve Parliament, on December 7, 2022. © ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

However, the military and police did not support him, and Congress ignored his decision and proceeded to remove him.

Since assuming the presidency in July 2021, Castillo has lived under the siege of Congress and the prosecution, which accuses him of leading an alleged “criminal organization” that distributes public contracts in exchange for money.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, expressed his “concern” on Thursday about the political situation in Peru and condemned “any attempt to subvert the democratic order,” his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Guterres “called on all the parties involved to respect the rule of law, as well as to remain calm and refrain from inflaming tensions,” he added.

The United States, for its part, on Thursday praised Peru’s institutions for ensuring “democratic stability” and pledged to work with the new president.

“We commend Peruvian institutions and civil authorities for ensuring democratic stability and will continue to support Peru under the unity government that President Boluarte has pledged to form,” a State Department spokesman said.

Countries throughout the region, as well as Spain, called to respect the rule of law and democracy in Peru.

The European Union (EU), through its office in Lima, expressed its support for the “political, democratic, and peaceful solution adopted by the Peruvian institutions,” and called on “all sectors to engage in a dialogue that ensures stability.”

The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo (center), leaves the prefecture of Lima in a police car, where he was detained, on December 7, 2022. © Renato Pajuelo / AFP

A fragile presidency

Without his own bench in Congress, Boluarte faces a fragile situation very similar to the one experienced between 2018 and 2020 by then-President Martín Vizcarra, who ended up losing office.

“She does not have a bench in Congress, she is alone,” warned former president Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) in statements to Canal N television on Wednesday night.

“She does not have the tools to govern, she must call an early election, she may be resigning so that the president of Congress can take office and advance elections,” Humala added.

“Let’s hope that the president appoints a cabinet with a broad base, a very good cabinet and we must all make things possible for things to work well,” tweeted the right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990- 2000).

Boluarte may have in his favor the enormous discredit of Congress due to corruption scandals, which have led him to have a disapproval rate of 86% in polls.