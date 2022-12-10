Determined to shelve the political crisis that broke out on Wednesday in Peru after ex-president Pedro Castillo’s attempt to establish “an exceptional government”, the new head of state, Dina Boluarte, took the oath of office to her cabinet this Saturday. In charge of it will be the ex-prosecutor Pedro Angulo Arana, whose main task will be to wage a merciless battle against corruption. The president, who until the 7th served as vice president, has followed the planned constitutional script and presented the new faces of the Executive in a ceremony that marked the epilogue of a week of extreme tension.

The investiture act of the new Peruvian government began with some delay in the Elespuro room of the Palacio de Pizarro, in Lima. In addition to Ángulo, the appointments included Alberto Otárola as head of Defense, César Augusto Cervantes Cárdenas (Interior), Alex Contreras (Economy and Finance), Ana Cecilia Gerbasi Díaz (Foreign), José Tello Alfaro (Justice), Patricia Correa ( Education), Rosa Gutiérrez (Health), César Cervantes (Interior), Nelly Paredes (Agrarian Development), Sandra Belaunde (Production), Oscar Vera (Energy and Mines) or Luis Fernando Helguero (Tourism).

In total, Boluarte has decided to bet on 17 new figures, eight of them women, to straighten the course of the country after the cascade of resignations that took place on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers when Castillo, in a speech to the nation, ordered the closure of Congress to prevent the third vote of no confidence against him.

Despite the fact that the members of the previous Executive announced their immediate resignation after Castillo’s announcement and even denounced the self-coup and asked for international help to stop it, the new president has chosen not to count on any of them. In her place, she has opted for figures known for their technical profile and the lack of known ties to parties with parliamentary representation.

After assuming the head of state that same Wednesday, Boluarte met with the different groups with the aim of building bridges in Congress, controlled by the conservative opposition, very fragmented and with which Castillo had strong confrontations during his 17-month term. .

protests in the streets



The division and tension, however, are still very present. And so the president herself was able to verify it in the protests carried out on Friday night by followers of Castillo in various parts of the country, and especially in Lima. In order to stop the clashes, which the day before resulted in at least eight injuries (four civilians and four agents), Boluarte called for “calm” through his Twitter account. «Respect, dialogue and tolerance are essential in a democracy. We guarantee the unrestricted compliance with human rights”, she assured.

The next step, now that the new Executive has started his journey, was taken by Boluarte last night in the direction of the National Directorate of Special Operations (Dinoes), where he expected to meet with Castillo, who is serving seven days in provisional prison. The former leftist president has requested political asylum from the Mexican government and, according to those close to him, he says “he does not remember anything” about the televised speech in which he ordered the closure of Congress, which is why his entourage maintains that he could have been drugged.