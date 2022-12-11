Polwart took office last Wednesday after Castillo was impeached by Peru’s congress, and was later arrested on charges of rebellion and conspiracy for trying to dissolve parliament to stop a vote on his impeachment.

Boulwart, a 60-year-old lawyer, named former public prosecutor Pedro Angulo as prime minister and diplomat Ana Cecilia Gervasi as foreign minister.

It also appointed former Deputy Finance Minister Alex Contreras, a veteran civil servant and market advocate, as economics minister.

Pollorat, who was Castillo’s vice-president, became Peru’s first female president and is set to hold the position until 2026 if new elections are not held.

Bulwart said in a televised speech, “I have worked hard to form a government for unity and democratic cohesion that meets the needs of the country..and I call for calm, tranquility and peace. Let us avoid conflicts that endanger us,” according to what was reported by Reuters.

Castillo’s lawyer denied the charges against him and called the former president’s detention illegal and arbitrary.

Mexico’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Castillo had requested asylum in Mexico and that authorities in both countries were consulting on the request.

The demonstrators are now calling for the dissolution of Congress and the holding of democratic elections in the country instead of recognizing Boulwart and drafting a new constitution.