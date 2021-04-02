Today, Friday, the new President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, took the oath in the presence of a number of heads of state and invited on this occasion.

Bazoum pledged to prioritize education and security.

Bazum’s inauguration comes two days after the government announced that it had thwarted a coup attempt.

The inauguration of Bazoum is the first democratic transfer of power in the country. Former President Mohamed Issoufou did not run for president after serving two terms of five years each.

Bazoum, 61, was elected after a rerun of elections last February in which he was competing with Mahaman Othman, the former president of Niger, who was toppled by a military coup in 1996.

During his assumption of office at a ceremony attended by a number of country leaders, Bazum said that his country’s mineral wealth could help achieve annual economic growth of approximately eight percent over the next five years, but stressed that climate and security challenges impede development.

He added that Niger’s main problem, since its independence, is the weakness of its educational system, saying that it will make reform of the educational system and security a priority for it.