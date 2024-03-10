The inauguration of the new President of Hungary, Tamás Szújok, took place in Budapest

The inauguration ceremony of the new President of Hungary, Tamás Szujok, elected to members of parliament, took place in front of the presidential palace in Budapest. This was reported on Sunday, March 10 RIA News.

“I did not plan this service or prepare for this task. But over the years, I have learned to appreciate unexpected and uninvited life-changing beginnings. And if situations arise that change fate and call for service, you cannot shy away. I consider serving the Motherland and the nation the greatest honor,” Shuyok said in his inaugural speech.

The Hungarian Parliament elected 67-year-old Tamás Szújok as the new head of state. He replaced President Katalin Nowak, who resigned after a scandal involving the pardon of a man involved in a pedophilia crime.

Šujok's candidacy was put forward by the coalition of the ruling parties “FIDES – Hungarian Civil Union” and Christian Democrats, who occupy 135 seats out of 199 in parliament. During the voting, the politician was supported by all pro-government deputies, which ensured his victory in the first round.

Tamás Szújok was born on March 24, 1956 in Kiskunféledyháza, Hungary. In 1980 he graduated from the Faculty of Political Science and Law at the University of Szeged, where he has been teaching constitutional law since 2005, and in 2013 he defended his doctoral dissertation. Since 1982, he worked as a legal consultant, then engaged in private practice, and from 2000 to 2014 he was the honorary consul of Austria in Szeged. Since 2016, he served as Chairman of the Constitutional Court.