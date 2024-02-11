Monday, February 12, 2024
The new president | Niinistö congratulated Stubb

February 11, 2024
in World Europe
The new president | Niinistö congratulated Stubb

Policy|The new president

“Fine and honest campaigns behind all the candidates,” outgoing president Sauli Niinistö wrote in the message service X.

President Sauli Niinistö voted in Espoo on Sunday. Picture: Seppo Samuli / Magazine photo

Recessive president Sauli Niinistö said on Sunday evening in the message service X that he had called the president-elect To Alexander Stubb (kok) and the election for the loser Pekka Haavisto.

“All the candidates have had great and honest campaigns, it has been a pleasure to follow the discussions,” Niinistö wrote.

“Congratulations once again to @alexstubb on being elected as the 13th President of the Republic of Finland.”

