The new president | Niinistö congratulated Stubb

11.2. 22:50

Recessive president Sauli Niinistö said on Sunday evening in the message service X that he had called the president-elect To Alexander Stubb (kok) and the election for the loser Pekka Haavisto.

“All the candidates have had great and honest campaigns, it has been a pleasure to follow the discussions,” Niinistö wrote.

“Congratulations once again to @alexstubb on being elected as the 13th President of the Republic of Finland.”