The new president | A grocery store in Helsinki put a special product on sale when the “republic's number one cats” moved to the neighborhood

K-Supermarket Munki has a presidential mix of cat food on sale in honor of the inauguration of Alexander Stubb of the Republic.

Munkkivuoren K-Supermarket has cat days. Diploma trader Pauli Jaakola on Friday morning, the staff has placed 50 boxes of cat food in a tower at the end of the shelf.

“Presidential edition. To the true rulers of the Republic. Poultry variety in sauce”, reads the bag of the manufacturer Prima Pet Premium oy's product.

“We got 50 boxes for sale. They have 12 bags each. In the morning, a special batch of presidential cat food was put on sale. Now that you look closely, a couple of bags have already left,” the shopkeeper Pauli Jaakola said on Friday morning.

Special batch has been prepared in honor of the change of power in the kingdom. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö gave way, and Alexander Stubb took office.

That's already bookshelf stuff, you can't feed that to cats, can you?

“At least you should keep the cardboard,” says Jaakola.

Special mixes are already a tradition: “When Niinistö became president, the pet food factory produced dog food. Now that Stubb has cats, we made cat food,” explains Jaakola.

It is so. Jenni Haukion and Sauli Niinistön Flight-terrier campaigned in the 2012 presidential election. Now they stepped into the limelight By Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Alexander Stubbin rescue cats Nala and Milo.

As important people, the kingdom's number one cats Nala and Milo have exceptional access to Munkkivuori's K-Supermarket – at least once.

New The presidential couple is preparing to move from their home in Espoo's Westend to a government guest house in Munkkiniemi, Helsinki. Shopkeeper Jaakola welcomes them to the K-Supermarket in the neighboring district of Munkkivuori to buy cat food.

“Welcome to the area!”

Cats and dogs are not allowed inside K-Supermarket. Although the law allows them in the store, the reasons for the ban are small spaces, allergies, and some customers' fear of animals, says Jaakola.

However, the shopkeeper is ready to grant Nala and Milo VIP treatment, at least for one visit. These are very important people, very important personsthe number one cats in the kingdom.

So if Stubb arrives with Nala and Milo in his arms to buy cat food, the gate will be opened?

“In this case, it must be allowed, in honor of the party!”