Last year was not another one for Information Technology (IT). In the months in which the world stopped, its professionals had to accelerate to respond to challenges that were not foreseen even in businesses as forward-looking and regulated as the financial one. Now, when we approach the year since the Covid19 irruption, the urgency has disappeared, but the change in mentality that took place then is already the ‘new normal’.

Cinco Días and Retina organized, in collaboration with Inetum, IBM’s ‘platinum partner’, the digital meeting ‘The keys to business agility in the post-pandemic environment’, in which leading IT professionals analyzed how it has affected to companies the drastic change in the work, business and commercial environment as a result of the outbreak of the virus.

The conclusion of the debate was clear: the big issues, such as cybersecurity, the search for talent or the use of ‘cloud’ technology, have not changed. Where a before and after has been marked is in the pace of adaptation of Information Technology. He who does not react quickly is left behind.

The demand for greater agility arose from the first state of alarm in March 2020, when, in fact, the offices practically ceased to be operational. “Everything was crazy, until in a month or two the situation stabilized,” recalled Salvador Merlos-Rodrigo, director of Agile and Devops at the IT consultancy Inetum. But many companies then realized that they also had a structural problem: they were simply lagging behind and losing competitiveness. They had taken for granted that IT was not that important to their business, and now they were getting a real slap in the face. They had operational problems and they could have commercial ones, since consumers were being digitized at a high speed and were demanding another type of customer experience, with new points of contact.

That initial shock has crystallized in a change of mentality, according to several of the speakers: decisions are made with more speed, agility and dynamism. It was summarized graphically by Jesús García, CEO of Inversis: “It is not about inventing the wheel, but about accelerating the ‘time to market’. Applications with classical architectures have a very difficult time keeping up with the market demands ”.

The focus is now, considered the executive of the technology solutions company for the financial sector, on “products, rapid prototypes, the Minimum Viable Product … you can fail, but fail quickly, and take advantage of the talent of third parties by enriching your ecosystems with open architectures. The consumer credit sector is a good example of the advantages of this collaboration ”. “The path of digitization is not delimited; there is a constant adaptation and a growing and global competition ”, commented Julián Jiménez, director of Sales of IBM Systems for Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel.

New mindset, new infrastructure

And what infrastructures are necessary to respond to this need for greater business agility? “The ‘cloud’ is the optimal technology to find what you need, when you need it, and how you need it,” said Fernando Andradas, CIO for Spain of the French financial company Oney, and more so when, as highlighted by David Fiñana, director of Information Technology at Pelayo Mutua de Seguros, “the leap that has been made in regulation and security of data in the cloud exceeds what you can have in your own structure. For me cloud means business scalability, but efficiency and return on investment have to be carefully studied “.

There are no fixed recipes. Everything changes very fast and the latest architectures can soon lag behind the pace demanded by the market. Several of the speakers highlighted the advantages of configuring ‘multicloud’ environments, which allow, Merlos-Rodrigo explained, “to have something similar to a small file of infrastructures at your disposal, to react quickly and without depending on a traditional area of systems ”. Jiménez, from IBM, also highlighted the need to combine different ‘clouds’, “the best way to differentiate oneself”: “It is not only a matter of modernizing the applications”, he explained, “since its final result is highly determined by the capacity of the infrastructures used to optimize workflows between the different clouds ”.

The organizational challenge of this model change is considerable: “We are moving towards a bimodal organization, in which part of the team is dedicated to creating new applications, and the other part, to classic applications. And always accelerating decisions”, summarized García by Inversis. For Fernando Andradas, “the use of new methodologies, such as Agile, and a reinforcement of the project office, to identify the priority ones and respond, always, with agility and flexibility, is key.” And, of course, always keeping an eye on IT infrastructure costs. “Right now investment is a problem,” said Jiménez, from IBM, “and we all have to be able to develop new, more flexible, pay-per-use models.”

Christian Iniesto, CIO of SoYou, the consumer credit subsidiary of Bankia and Crédit Agricole, also highlighted the difficulty of finding the balance in this new IT environment between operating expenses and capital expenses. He also stressed that in the financial business, the speed required by the market is not always easy to achieve: “We work in a highly regulated environment, with many controls, which we consider necessary and positive, but which take time. At least we work closely with the Bank of Spain and the General Directorate of Insurance ”, he explained.

The sophistication of cybersecurity

Another of the great changes that the pandemic has brought is the greater attention to cybersecurity, as a consequence, fundamentally, of the greater perimeter to be defended by the expansion of teleworking. “Security is one of the aspects that has changed the most with the pandemic”, assured the CIO of Inversis; “On the one hand, the ‘bad guys’ have become more sophisticated and now focus more on the human factor, since they are working at home. And, on the other hand, senior management has been involved, when before they conceived cybersecurity as something similar to taking out insurance ”. Jiménez, for his part, emphasized the need to also protect data privacy: “This is the next step we are working on: understanding what can and cannot be shared, and for how long, in collaborative environments between different companies. ”.

Advances in cybersecurity must be constant, since threats are changing and growing, but at the same time companies are ceasing to conceive of this item as a simple wall that must be made higher and higher. “Now, in each tender, in each tender, it is a more decisive factor, and not only from a technical point of view. The governance of cybersecurity, audits, the involvement of senior management … are key elements, ”said García. “Without security there is no trust, and without trust there is no business,” said Andradas, a reality that the pandemic has not only not changed, but has also reinforced.