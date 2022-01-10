After the multiple failures of the Club América board of directors to get a reinforcement in the right winger position in recent weeks, a new name has entered the staging and it is the Argentine youth Pablo Solari who plays in the Colo Colo of the First Division of Chile and who is barely 20 years old.
As expected once the name began to sound on the azulcrema radar, many people wondered if this player is related to the current coach, Santiago Solari and the answer is negative, since they have no relationship other than the surname.
And it is that in the first instance the nationality and name jumped immediately, so it would not surprise to know of one more case of “lever” within football, but the reality is that no, so Pablo Solari He would arrive at the Nest on his own merits.
According to various portals in South America, Pablo Solari The 20-year-old would be considering going to Mexico City, but everything is in the hands of the Chilean club, who have already been sent an offer for the player, however, the negotiations will not be easy, because as usual they will wait get the most economic benefit from the player.
The youth squad of Talleres de Córdoba has a contract with Colo Colo until the summer of 2025, so the decision will be left to them, as it must be remembered that their listing on the market is not so high and is priced at just 600 thousand euros, so it seems that they can get the transfer for less than $ 4 million what the representative asked for and National for Brian Ocampo.
For now, the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament has already begun and the azulcrema team will have until February 1 to make its last moves.
