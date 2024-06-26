The present of the UANL Tigers is full of uncertainty in the face of a new process under the command of Veljko Paunovicsince the Serbian coach arrived unexpectedly and changed the dynamic to which they had become accustomed with Siboldi.
To begin with, departures and arrivals were frozen in Tigerswell he arrived and made it clear that he would give the benefit of the doubt to all the members of the squad, whom he evaluated to form the best eleven possible with the current players.
One of them is himself André-Pierre Gignacwho was safe within the squad, but who could now begin to function in a different position within the team, by direct order of Paunovicwho is testing the Frenchman with a different role.
According to media close to Tigersin the last days Veljko Paunovic has tried André-Pierre Gignac as a playmaker, in the traditional “10” position within a team, with the intention of becoming a creative player with good arrival in the area.
His role could begin to change and now serve more as an offensive midfielder who starts from the middle of the field, but with a lot of presence in the area, to leave the place of the center forwardpossibly in the hands of Nicolas Ibanez.
“It is one of the tactical variants with which he rehearses Paunovicas it seeks to integrate the Frenchman into the star team and generate internal competition,” says communicator Fernando Esquivel, which would be one of the greatest novelties for the European strategist.
It was this same summer when André-Pierre Gignac renewed again with Tigers; However, they are still for short periods, since she only extended her stay in Nuevo León until the summer of 2025.
This means that Gignac He has everything to continue in Tigres for at least one more year, one that could mean an important change in his career, if the delay in his usual position is confirmed.
