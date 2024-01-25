Porsche always succeeds in everything. If you think like that, forgetting the difficult times, they were a long time ago. But now the people of Zuffenhausen are taking a risk and have to take it. From now on, their bestseller Macan no longer has a petrol engine, at least not in Europe. The transition was planned gently and is now happening abruptly. This is due to the delays in the development of the electric drive, which was developed in the group together with Audi and which caused considerable birth pangs.

This means that the combustion engine can no longer be ordered, instead of being able to be offered in parallel for a while. Which in turn also has to do with new cybersecurity regulations in the EU, which the previous platform does not achieve. This is where the question of whether European legislation is still for or against the domestic car industry is given fresh fuel. The previous model will continue to be built in Leipzig, but will only be sold to markets outside of Europe.

Both have rear-biased all-wheel drive

Anyone who wants to own the Porsche, which is best-selling in this country along with the Cayenne, will drive on the new PPE platform and always fully electric. At the world premiere there was a lot of hope and promises of top performance. In fact, the young SUV drives impressively – we were in a pre-production vehicle some time ago. This is not a given, as the 100 kWh battery brings around half a ton of additional curb weight on board. The performance of the 4.78 meter long and 1.94 meter wide model is nevertheless thrilling.

The version called Macan 4 delivers 408 hp, enabling the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and the top speed is 220 km/h. The more powerful Macan, although not available, has the addition of Turbo. It provides 639 hp, from standstill to 100 km/h takes 3.3 seconds and the maximum is reached at 260 km/h. Both have rear-biased all-wheel drive. As in all electric cars, the Porsche's battery won't be able to sustain high speeds for long, but at least it offers pleasant limits.









Anyone who drives quickly wants to charge quickly. This is achieved on an 800-volt column with up to 270 kW, as is well known under ideal conditions. Often only 400 volt columns are available, in this case a circuit breaker divides the battery. According to the plan, 150 kilowatts of charging power should be achieved, but in fact it has become 135 kW. AC charging is initially limited to a measly 11 kilowatts. Due to the lack of a test drive, the consumption standard that can currently only be passed on is the standard that is unattainable in everyday life, which is 18 to 21 kWh, which, again according to the standard, should make ranges between 516 and 784 kilometers possible. Porsche advertises a “combined range of up to 613 kilometers”. Trailer operation is possible with a maximum trailer load of 2000 kilograms.







The engineers donate two specialties

Even in the basic model, the power is brought to the road by an electric motor on the front and rear axle. In both cases these are permanent magnet motors. The power density of this type of engine is already high, and Porsche says it was able to increase the copper filling level in the stator. The new water jacket cooling should also ensure high continuous performance.

Unlike the electric pioneer Taycan, only single-speed transmissions are used on both engines for power transmission; the additional effort for another gear does not seem worth it. The engineers have given the chassis two special features, namely rear-axle steering and a refined electronic damper control, each with its own controllable rebound and compression stages. This should allow movements in the structure to be neutralized more quickly. What can also be quickly neutralized are credit balances in the account. You can initially get started at 84,100 euros, the Turbo requires 114,600 euros. 4S and base model with rear-wheel drive follow.