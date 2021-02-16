Porsche presents the 911 GT3, a champion of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The new model circled the world’s toughest race track in 6: 59,927 minutes, more than 17 seconds faster than its predecessor, a sign of the consistent performance of the new elite sports car. Its heart is a 4.0-liter GT boxer engine and 510 hp high-revving and 470 Nm, which gives it an exceptional liveliness, and accentuates it with an emotional soundscape. The result is a brilliant driving machineEfficient and emotional, accurate and high-performance, perfect for the track and great for everyday use.

In addition to a six-speed GT manual transmission with dynamic auto-turn signal, a seven-speed PDK transmission is also available. As in motorsport, it allows gear changes in milliseconds, without interrupting power delivery. Therefore, it provides the basis for impressive acceleration figures. The new 911 GT3 catapults from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds. Porsche also offers the seventh generation of the 911 GT3 exclusively with rear wheel drive.

It is the first time that the intensively remodeled double wishbone front axle, already known from the successful Le Mans-winning 911 RSR, has been used in a Porsche production model. It offers greater lean stiffness, among other benefits, and relieves shock absorbers from disruptive shear forces. The result is exceptionally agile turning behavior and predictable drivability.

The proven five-link rear axle based on the LSA (light, stable, agile) concept guides the wheels with even greater precision thanks to the additional ball joints for the lower forks, which are subjected to particularly high stresses. Special dampers combine greater suspension comfort with better track performance. In addition, this model incorporates steering on the rear wheels as standard, which turns the rear wheels up to two degrees in the same direction or in the opposite direction to the front wheels, depending on the driving speed. This results in better cornering stability at high speeds and a tighter turning radius for parking maneuvers.

In a high-performance sports car like the new 911 GT3, every extra pound is too much. That’s why Porsche has fully optimized the car’s weight, from the lightweight glass in all windows to the sports exhaust system and lightweight stainless steel brake discs, to the LiFePO4 starter battery. The battery alone weighs 10 kg less than the one in the previous 911 GT3. The result is that its power-to-weight ratio of 2.8 kg / hp for the car with a manual gearbox is now even closer to the level of a thoroughbred race car.

The weight reduction problem also affects the robust aluminum and steel bodywork of the new 911 GT3, which now contains an even higher proportion of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). This lightweight composite material is used for both the hood and the rear wing and spoiler, while the roof is also available in CFRP upon request.

In addition, its functional rear diffuser generates four times more downforce than its predecessor, as the interaction between the front diffusers and the wide lip of the spoiler ensures a more consistent airflow through the fully coated underbody. In addition, thanks to its gooseneck mounting, air flows more freely under the rear wing. The new 911 GT3 generates roughly 50% more downforce overall than its predecessor, even just in its factory aero configuration. In performance position, downforce can increase by up to 150% at 200 km / h. However, this is reserved for circuit driving only.

Finally, Porsche GT models are as comfortable on a race track as they are on winding roads. In addition to a certified roll cage behind the front seats, it also includes a six-point harness on the driver’s side, a handheld motorsports fire extinguisher, and a battery disconnect switch.

Details and customization



As for the interior, a new feature is the monitoring display: at the touch of a button, you reduce the digital displays to the left and right of the central rev counter, which reaches up to 10,000 revolutions, to information such as the pressure gauge. tires, oil pressure, oil temperature, fuel tank level and water temperature, which are essential when riding a circuit. It also includes a visual shift assistant with colored bars to the left and right of the tachometer and a shift light derived from Porsche Motorsport.

Especially for Porsche GT models, customers are increasingly requesting customized equipment. For this reason, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur range is also available for the new 911 GT3 and is complemented by GT 3-specific options such as a lightweight exposed carbon fiber roof. Other highlights include the upper part of the exterior mirrors made of carbon, darkened LED matrix headlights and uniquely designed taillights to match a light arc without red components. Guards Red or Shark Blue painted wheels accentuate the black alloy wheels. Inside, equipment details such as the rev counter and Sport Chrono stopwatch, seat belts and trim add an elegant touch to the body color or other desired color.