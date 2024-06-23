Philippe Antzenberger is a lifelong Trotskyist and his wife, Marie-Catrine Poirier, has always voted environmentalist. But on the day that the French left parties announced their union in a New Popular Front for the legislative elections called unexpectedly by the president, Emmanuel Macron, after the victory of the extreme right of the National Regroupment (RN) in the European on June 9, they did not hesitate. Since then, they have worked as campaign volunteers for Lounes Adjroud, a socialist candidate for the left alliance in the Hauts-de-Seine department, west of Paris.

“Here, all of us on the left were fighting, but that ended on June 9,” says Antzenberger while handing out electoral pamphlets outside a school and in front of a supermarket in the center of the town of Clamart. It is not far from where, in 1962, General Charles de Gaulle suffered an attack by the far-right terrorist organization OAS, some of whose members later joined Jean-Marie Le Pen’s National Front, a formation that his daughter Marine has converted, successfully, into the RN that now caresses the doors of power. The game has changed a lot since then; now “we are facing a credible RN; That is the danger,” Antzenberger emphasizes.

“The extreme right already has one foot in the door and on July 7 we must prevent it from getting both because, if not, the day after is going to be terrifying,” summarizes Adjroud, deputy mayor of the neighboring town of Châtillon and former spokesperson for the Socialist Party (PS). “If France tilts to the extreme right, there will be no brakes, we will go to a Europe of the extreme right,” he warns.

Preventing the extreme right from returning to power for the first time since the end of the Vichy regime (which was a collaborator with the Nazis) is the glue that has finally managed to unite a left that, despite having been losing political weight, failed miserably. again and again when it comes to cohesion during the seven years of Macron’s government, a time in which the more moderate forces on both sides of the political arc have collapsed. In the New Popular Front (NFP) – a name that pays tribute to the French progressive union of the 1930s against fascism and that would later inspire its Spanish namesake – there is the Socialist Party (PS), favorable to the EU and NATO, along with The Greens and the Communist Party, as well as the radical Eurosceptic left of La Francia Insumisa (LFI), led by the charismatic, but very controversial and divisive, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“It is not a love marriage,” says Gilles Finchelstein, an analyst at the Jean-Jaurès Foundation and former advisor in the government of socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin. “It is a circumstantial agreement that there is no doubt will last beyond July 7,” he acknowledges. Still, it is a crucial marriage of convenience, he notes, to ensure, in the complicated two-round system of French legislative elections, that the RN will not win enough seats to be able to name its candidate, Jordan Bardella, prime minister. For this reason, Finchelstein states, “it is not only in the interest of the left to make an electoral agreement; “It is also in the interest of the country, because it is an additional dam to prevent an absolute majority of the RN on July 7.”

No one hides that the agreement has been difficult and continues to generate many suspicions. In fact, the various forces have fought to have their ideas included in the catalog of 160 electoral measures. For example, MEP Raphaël Glucksmann – whose alliance with the PS in the European elections achieved almost 14% of the votes, hot on the heels of the Macronists and well ahead of the other left-wing forces – is credited with providing clarity on issues. such as support for Ukraine. Also, that the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7 be classified as a “terrorist massacre”, important given the repeated accusations of anti-Semitism surrounding Mélenchon’s formation. However, misgivings also come from outside, where many voters, especially the most moderate ones, regret the presence of the most radical forces, especially the unsubmissive from LFI. In a video broadcast on X, a woman in Marseille rejects the pamphlet that Glucksmann tries to give her: “Not with LFI,” she says. Even so, the MEP, who is not running for legislative elections and who does not hide the fact that the agreement with Mélenchon makes him gnash his teeth, defends the New Popular Front as a “resistance electoral action unit.”

Both are at pains to emphasize that this is not a Nupes 2.0, the precarious alliance established by several left-wing groups during the last National Assembly and which was heavily dominated by Mélenchon’s supporters.

“The context is not the same,” points out communist senator Ian Brossart. On the one hand, he explains, “today the risk is an extreme right-wing government, an absolute catastrophe for our country.” And there is the “discreditation” of Macronism: “In 2022, Macron had just been re-elected as president, now we are coming out of some European elections where Macronism has obtained 14.6%, a very weak figure for a party in power.” Added to this, Brossart clarifies, is that the NFP “is a more diverse, politically larger alliance.” And that he has achieved what Nupes did not do two years ago: the guarantor of moderate figures. Former socialist president François Hollande, who renounced Nupes, is now seeking a seat for the NFP, as is former Macronist Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau, who resigned in December after Macron approved a controversial immigration law that supported extreme right. Even former conservative Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin has shown himself willing to vote for the NFP if it serves to prevent the victory of the RN, “the real national threat.”

“During this electoral campaign we have seen a rebalancing of the relationship of forces emerge on the left,” analyzes Finchelstein. “The social democratic current, which dominated the French left for the last 50 years, had been marginalized. [Primero] a little, just after the 2017 presidential elections; [después] after 2022, a lot.” However, the results of the European elections have allowed him to “retake his place as the driving force of the left.”

Even so, the New Popular Front still has to overcome many doubts. Especially on the economic level. On Friday, he presented his program, an ambitious “Keynesian” plan for a “quiet break” that he estimates will cost 100 billion euros in 2025. He assures that he will fully finance measures such as increasing the minimum wage and indexing other salaries to inflation. with equivalent income coming, above all, from new taxes on the richest, from which “92% of French people” will be exempt. But in a France up to its eyeballs in debt and which Brussels has just scolded for exceeding the deficit limit, the concern is great, and not only among the richest. “We have to be realists. The French are not stupid and you cannot propose a program like this to them, which seems great on paper, but is unrealizable unless they are charged twice as much in taxes,” criticizes Manon Studnia, director of a recruitment company. staff. The NFP still has seven days to convince the opposite and fulfill its main objective: close the door of power to the extreme right.

