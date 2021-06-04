Maxwell Oliveira and Verônica Medeiros have lunch, together with their two children, after receiving a food donation from an NGO, in São Paulo. Wanezza soares

São Paulo lives a contradiction. In the richest city in Brazil, capital of the richest state in the country, more than 20,000 people live on the streets. It is a crisis that has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic and that has brought entire families to the streets, as witnessed by the couple formed by Maxwell Oliveira, 36, and Verônica Aparecida Medeiros, 33. Along with their children Pablo, 10, and Brenei, 8, they had to leave their home at the end of last year.

“Because of that pandemic, I lost my job on December 7. I had been working as an employee at Burger King for three years, ”said the man. His wife was a cleaning worker and was unemployed at the same time. What happened to both is a portrait of what the figures for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) published this Tuesday show: although it grew 1.2% in the first quarter, above market expectations, the recovery is uneven —The services sector grew by 0.4%, anchored in the fall in household consumption, while unemployment in the same period increased and reached 14.8 million people. For economists, the lack of effective actions against the pandemic, such as mass vaccination, carries the possibility of an even darker future.

More information

It’s noon on May 4, a Tuesday, and the family lines up with 500 other people waiting for a food donation. Every day, at the same time, they go to the NGO State Movement of População em Situação de Rua, a few blocks from the Town Hall, to eat something. When they worked, Maxwell and Verônica together received around 2,500 reais a month. It is not much for a city as expensive as São Paulo, but enough to pay 800 reais to rent a two-bedroom house in the Belém neighborhood, in the eastern part of the capital. “We had everything, but when we lost our job we could no longer pay the rent and we went to the streets. Fortunately they welcomed us into a shelter ”, says the man.

The family’s routine has completely changed since she became homeless. During the day, the adults, almost always accompanied by the two children, hand out CVs in businesses and shops in the hope of getting a job. “I am used to working. I have always worked and this situation is very difficult for us … it is very difficult ”, says Maxwell. Breakfast is served in the City Hall shelter, but they are always looking for donations for the other meals. Their children study in municipal schools in the Santa Cecilia and Bela Vista neighborhoods, but the ups and downs of the restrictions have affected their school routines, their leisure time and their time with other children, as well as their parents’ work flexibility. They can even stay in the shelter all day, but after a certain time they can no longer leave.

“I keep thinking about children, who have that extra energy, and cannot study …”, says the father. The mother says that the family is always in contact with the teachers. The mobile phone is the tool that allows children to follow the content virtually. “But we don’t always have credit, so it becomes difficult,” he clarifies.

A new profile

Made up mostly of unaccompanied men, São Paulo’s street population has experienced a change in profile that accelerated during the health crisis. Now, entire families, including women who are single mothers, swell that contingent. This is the case of Monica da Silva, 33 years old. After separating, returning to his mother’s house and facing family conflicts, almost a year ago he decided to leave everything and go out in the middle of the pandemic with his children: María Eduarda, 12, Julia, 8, and Alana, of 2. They went to live in Praça da Sé, in the heart of São Paulo, with dozens of other people. “Being a single mother is being a father and a mother at the same time. You can even earn a minimum wage, but then you have to pay rent, food, clothes, shoes … And you also have to pay someone to take care of your children while you work, because nobody does it for free, ”he explains. . His flexibility is even less with interrupted face-to-face classes, he says. Still, the older girls are enrolled in a Bela Vista municipal school, although they can barely keep up with the virtual classes.

In her last marriage, Monica and her husband earned about 3,000 reais a month. He used to do cleaning services and even had a contract job. He lived in a three-bedroom house in the Belén neighborhood. Now, separated and away from the rest of her family, she sees how jobs are becoming scarcer because of the pandemic. She has to collect and sell plastic bottles and cans to a recycling center, earning up to 400 reais (roughly $ 78) a month, but her ex-husbands haven’t paid her alimony in a long time, since before the pandemic.

“In normal times there are more ways to earn money. You do a little cleaning here, you sell candy there. But now the ways to earn money have diminished, ”she explains, while breastfeeding her young daughter. “I have the desire to set up a junkyard, but my financial limitations do not allow it. I didn’t finish school either, so that diminishes my chances even more, ”he laments.

Data are scarce and there are no recent statistics on the population living on the streets of São Paulo. The last census is from 2019, when 24,344 people were counted. The Municipal Secretariat for Assistance and Social Development confirmed to EL PAÍS that it will advance the next count, which was to be carried out in 2023, for the second semester of this year.

The couple Maxwell Oliveira and Verônica Medeiros receive the food donation in São Paulo. Wanezza soares

The increase in this contingent of population is visible to the eyes of those who walk through the city. “The possibility of registering more than 30,000 people is very high. The pandemic has accentuated it, but even without it, this population was already increasing ”, explains Juliana Reimberg, an expert in public policies aimed at the street population. The only national survey, conducted by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), estimates that in September 2012 there were more than 92,000 people living on the streets throughout the country. In March 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning, there were already more than 221,000.

Almost half of the homeless in São Paulo are housed in City Council shelters, like Maxwell’s family and Verônica. In other cases, such as Vanessa Ferreira and her three daughters, the solution is to live inside a tent under an overpass, on Cruzeiro do Sul avenue, near the Santana metro station, in the north zone. They stopped living under a roof in 2019, when the favela where they lived, Zaki Narchi, in the Carandiru neighborhood, caught fire. Since then they have been on the street. “I still haven’t gotten the money to buy the materials and set up my hut,” says Vanessa, who does odd jobs as a salesperson. But the economic crisis of the pandemic also made his life more difficult and delayed his return to the favela. “If there was a football event, he would bring me water and sell it all. It was impossible not to earn money, ”he says. “In a month I could earn about 3,000 reais. Since we weren’t paying rent, we really lived well. Now there is nothing you can do ”.

Vanessa Ferreira and her daughter, Maria Julia, live in Santana, in the north of São Paulo. Felipe Betim / FELIPE BETIM

Increase in poverty

Data on this recent social mobility are also limited, but show that hunger and poverty have once again stalked millions of families in Brazil. According to FGV Social, the economic slowdown, coupled with the interruption in December of the first emergency aid package of 600 reais ($ 117), has plunged millions of Brazilians into poverty. In 2019, Brazil had about 24 million people, 11% of the population, who lived on less than 246 reais a month, living in extreme poverty. The figure rose to 35 million, 16% of the population, according to FGV, which used data from the National Household Sampling Survey (PNAD).

Class C (with family income starting at 2,004 reais, $ 390, according to FGV Social) is being displaced to classes D and E. These, in turn, tend to be pushed onto the street. “When that big change occurs, it is because family ties were already weakened or due to factors such as drug use. In the case of women, many are victims of domestic violence, ”explains Reimberg.

“Many of the new residents were on the verge of losing their homes, but emergency aid arrived and they were able to stay a little longer,” explains Robson Mendonça, founder of the State Movement for the Homeless Population. “Many residents began to complain that they had not eaten for two days. The first day we distributed 20 meals. The second, 150. In the third, 400 ″, he says. She estimates that between 500 and 700 lunch boxes are distributed each day during lunch, Sunday through Sunday. From February 27, 2020 to May 3, 2021, there were 15,000 meals and 460 food baskets.

“The profile of those who now come to the street is totally different. Regarding education, regarding the position and the way of speaking to ourselves ”, says Kaká Ferreira, founder of the NGO Anjos da Noite, which also distributes food on Saturdays. “When the staff give out clothes or food, even the way they store it is different. They are very sad people, unmotivated, who are not used to living on the street ”.

No place for families

For Reimberg, the changing profile of the street population also represents a challenge in terms of public policy. The traditional model is that of a reception center, aimed mainly at unaccompanied men. “They are services with more than 100 people, with bunk beds next to each other, sometimes in sheds,” he explains. The challenge, he continues, is to ensure that people who had a certain autonomy and are forced to go to the streets due to the economic context, due to evictions, are also welcomed. “These centers are designed for people who have already broken family ties and spent the night on the street,” he explains.

There are few shelters that house entire families. In the men’s room, the hours are more restricted and children are not allowed in. In the women’s category, children can enter, but they cannot be left alone. “How is a woman going to get a job like this?” Reimberg wonders. “We have an assistance that is reproducing patriarchal logic, where the woman has to stay with the children and the man has to look for work.”

Verônica experiences these difficulties on a daily basis, despite being in one of the few reception centers for families. “At 8 in the afternoon we have to be there. It has a common laundry and many rules. I need to regain my autonomy, but it is very difficult due to this pandemic ”, he laments. Her husband, Maxwell, gives details about the day to day in this shelter. “There are many drug users, there are always fights, confusion … The other day a boy wanted to grab the girl in the elevator. How do I do it, with two children and without being able to close the door?” His family is very reserved and tries to stay out of this everyday life. “I keep thinking about my wife. By the time the person goes to change clothes, it is an embarrassing situation. But thank God we have at least that ”.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.