Gustavo Petro’s government will face a Congress in its third legislative year similar to the one that approved its pension reform, sank the health reform and left the labor reform alive. The formation of the new boards of directors was defined between last Saturday the 20th and this Wednesday, except for the Seventh Commission of the Senate, which is still pending. The newly appointed pieces keep the House of Representatives in the hands of an ally of the Executive – the liberal Jaime Raúl Salamanca -, open the door to having a less opposition Senate and avoid the alternatives more distant from the interests of Petrismo. Although the Presidency of the Senate has remained in the hands of the opposition, the conservative Efraín Cepeda is seen as someone less likely to hinder legislative procedures than his predecessor, the green Iván Name. Likewise, the Government will now have an ally in the powerful First Commission of the Senate, in charge of constitutional affairs, with Ariel Ávila, who won on Tuesday against the ultraconservative Jota Pe Hernández.

The presidents are those who define the agenda of each session, whether plenary or committee. In other words, they are the ones who can prioritize the projects promoted by the Government or delay the procedures, give more or less time to the interventions and adjourn the sessions. In this legislature, they can be crucial for the processing of three major social reforms that are decisive for the president’s political project: the labor reform – which still has three debates left – and the new versions of the health and education reforms. They can also influence the treatment of pending proposals, with more political and legal complexities, such as the one to call a Constituent Assembly or the one to create a fast track to accelerate the implementation of the peace process with the FARC.

The election of presidents is largely determined by agreements that the parties sign when Congress is installed every four years. It was already known, for example, that the Presidency of the Senate corresponded in the third year to the Conservative Party and that of the House of Representatives was reserved for the Green Alliance. However, these agreements are sometimes not respected, and they do not usually take into account the divisions that occur within the groups. On this occasion, the pro-Petrista and anti-Petrista sectors of the Green Alliance were fighting for the presidencies of the House and the First Commission of the Senate, and both were left in the hands of the options closest to the Government.

Efraín Cepeda, open to dialogue

The Senate Presidency has been left in the hands of Barranquilla-born Efraín Cepeda Sarabia, who already held this position between 2017 and 2018. He is a senator with more than 30 years of experience: he joined the corporation in 1991, under the guidance of former president Andrés Pastrana, with whom he is now strongly at odds. In February 2023, he assumed the presidency of his party, replacing Carlos Trujillo, who had brought the blue formation closer to Petrismo and sealed a coalition agreement. Cepeda fell out with the Government during the debates on health reform and the party, divided, declared independence in May.

At first glance, his election is bad news for the government. The leader, who left the presidency of his party this week, has led the conservative opposition to Petro’s reforms over the last year and as president of the Senate he has already distanced himself from the government. “My spirit is conciliatory, but my voice will not tremble in defending democracy,” he warned. In an interview with Time. However, it represents an improvement for the government compared to the previous president, Iván Name. Cepeda has already met with Juan Fernando Cristo, Minister of the Interior and former colleague in the Senate, and the expectation is that he will not hinder the legislative procedures. According to him, in an interview with W Radio The Green Party senator Ariel Ávila, independent of the government, the new president of the corporation “will guarantee that all projects are discussed” in the plenary session: “He will not hide them, as Name did. That gives peace of mind.”

Conservatism, one of the two parties that dominated Colombian politics between the mid-19th century and the end of the 20th century, represents ideas opposed to those of the president, but has participated in his administration. It maintains quotas such as the Minister of Sports, Luz Cristina López, and the Vice Minister of Transport, Carlos Eduardo Enríquez. In addition, among its congressmen there are permanent allies and loyal to the Government.

The victory of the Executive in the House of Representatives

There was more uncertainty about who would occupy the Presidency of the House of Representatives. The position corresponded to the Green Alliance, a party on the verge of disintegration due to disputes between Petro supporters, independents and anti-Petristas. For weeks, it seemed that Katherine Miranda, who supported Petro in the 2022 campaign, would prevail, but she has turned into a fierce critic. Her election would have been a great defeat for the Executive, which had allies in the presidency of the House in the first two legislatures. However, Jaime Raúl Salamanca from Boyacá won with 114 votes to 69. Key to this was the fact that the Petro supporter Martha Alfonso renounced her aspiration to unify support, and the support of Minister Cristo.

The new president arrived in Congress two years ago and headed the Sixth Commission (of Transport and Communications) between 2022 and 2023. He is one of the bishops of the governor of Boyacá, Carlos Amaya, one of the leaders of the Green Alliance and an ally of the Government for a few months – although he rejects the label of “Petrista”.

The First Commission of the Senate

The leadership of the First Commission of the Senate was one of the key places where there were doubts about who would be appointed. As with the Presidency of the House, two Greens faced each other. On one side, Ariel Ávila, a political analyst specialized in peace issues and who has been close to the Government. On the other, Jota Pe Hernández, a misogynist and ultraconservative YouTuber who has established himself as one of the main opponents of the Executive and who had the support of the Uribe-supporting Democratic Center. Finally, Ávila won comfortably with 12 votes, compared to 5 for Hernández and 4 abstentions.

This commission, until now under the leadership of conservative Germán Blanco, is the most important and visible in the Senate because it deals with bills related to the Constitution. For example, the new version of the reform to the statutory education law, which failed in the previous legislature, must pass through there. For the Petristas, the arrival of Ávila represents the possibility of speeding up the legislative procedures. This was made clear by the former Minister of Agriculture Jhenifer Mojica. in a message on X: “This is good news for this committee to address the debate on the draft law on justice for the countryside, which they did not want to discuss in the last legislative session.”

Carlos Andrés Arias, professor of political communication and manager of the consulting firm Estrategia y Poder, considers Ávila’s election to be “the symbol that the Government has done well.” For him, it compensates for the Executive’s defeats in commissions such as the Fifth (Agriculture and Environment), where the agreements that gave the presidency to the Petristas were not fulfilled and the conservative Marcos Daniel Pineda was elected. “The Government has managed to mitigate the third year, where power is distributed between the opposition and the Government. It leaves those who said that Petro was finished or that the reforms were finished in a very bad position,” he comments in a WhatsApp message.

Other commissions

The distribution of power is equitable in the other commissions. The congressmen of the U Party closest to the Government have been left with two of the key presidencies in the House of Representatives: the First for Ana Paola García and the Fourth for José Eliécer Salazar. The Fourth Commission of the Senate, meanwhile, is led by Angélica Lozano, one of the critical voices of the Government within the Green Alliance. It is a commission that will acquire special importance if the Executive presents a new tax reform to balance the public accounts. The Seventh Commission, which has acquired special importance due to the health reform, will be headed by Gerardo Yepes in the House of Representatives and it is expected that in the next few days Nadia Blel will be elected in the Senate. Both are conservatives, but they are on opposite sides of the Petrist rift: Yepes has supported the reforms, while Blel is critical of the Government.

