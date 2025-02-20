The term ‘woke’, turned into a throttle weapon against the left by the conservative sectors, is becoming Bumeran. Accusations appear against Donald Trump that its radical agenda for some – it qualifies it as “common sense” – is a new … form of ‘wokism’. Some are forced, like the recent one of Thomas Friedmanthe columnist of ‘The New York Times’, in which he defends that the “right wokism” of Trump’s energy policy is “as devoid of common sense and as far from the national interest as any cultural ‘wokismo’ of the left ». And that, as has happened with the Democrats and their abandonment of their traditional working class electorate, that energy policy, which seeks to eliminate renewables, goes against their own audience: the five states with more generation of wind energy are republicans.

We must not force the term so much to find in Trump his slope ‘woke’ of conservative wedge. Several of the initiatives of the New York billionaire in the White House show that, in what has to do with being illiberal and limit freedom of expression, ‘Trumpism’ and the identity left they come together, such as the opposite poles.

After a decade in which that left imposed its dictatorship about what can be and cannot be said, Trump is incurred in the same territory, despite embrapping the flag of freedom of expression in campaign. Shortly after swearing his position, he imposed the elimination of linguistic references related to DEI programs (diversity, equity, inclusion) or with gender ideology in government agencies. According to ‘The New York Times’, this led some agencies to erase references on their webs . In addition, most Spanish versions of government websites have been eliminated, starting with that of the White House, which disappeared two days after Trump’s arrival to power.

One of the deleted that caused more attention is that of the National Parques Service website in its reference to the National Stonewall monument, the New York square in front of the bar with that name that is considered the cradle of the LGBTQ civil rights movement. Last week, the texts on the web were edited to remove the ‘T’ of ‘transgender’ and the ‘Q’ queer ‘, which do not fit with the ideology of the Trump administration.

Political correction is also geographical. As the change of name of the Gulf of Mexico by ‘Gulfo de América’, that Trump imposed through executive order. The Associated Press agency has resisted change -it has a global audience, with customers worldwide, and outside the US Spanish- and the president has responded with the expulsion of the Oval Office and the Air Force One.

Trump cannot – for the moment – impose the programming of the country’s large cultural institutions. Except in one: the Kennedy Arts Centerthe Center for Cultural Life of Washington, under the control of the Federal Government. In a stroke, he has put him as president of his Board, he has expelled the head of the center with the last three presidents of the United States -uu -Barack Obama, Trump himself between 2017 and 2021 and Joe Biden-, has put instead of an acolyte and has purged all the directors. As Bonus, the Performing Arts Center has canceled a musical and a symphonic concert related to the LGBTQ community.