This new installment introduces the Pokémon ex Astral Teracrystala standout feature that allows players to experience the teracrystalline phenomenon, which originally debuted in video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon VioletThese new Pokémon feature special Abilities with gemstone-inspired attacks that require three different types of Energy, and feature stunning artwork that reflects their crystalline aspects.

New in this expansion are also some Pokémon making their debut in the card game, such as Archaludon, Hydrappleand the legendary Therapagoswhich was first introduced in the downloadable content The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero of video games. This addition expands the strategic possibilities of the game, adding new challenges and dynamics for players.

Interested trainers can now purchase the expansion in various formats, such as booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections, available in stores around the world. This expansion is part of the ongoing efforts of The Pokémon Company to keep the game fresh and exciting, especially with the integration of teracrystallization mechanics that allow for new ways to play.

In addition, it is available in digital format in the application Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Players will be able to enjoy the former Astral Teracrystal Pokémon in online matches, and earn rewards such as new decks of Therapagos ex by completing missions within the game. So users can already start collecting.

Also, don’t forget that there will soon be a new official app for playing on cell phones.

Via: Pokémon

Author’s note: It’s amazing how quickly they release new cards to add more rules to the game. Honestly, I only collect them for the nice art.