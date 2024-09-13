The Pokémon Company International has officially released the new expansion for the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet & Violet—Celestial Crown. The expansionavailable at authorized dealers worldwide, promises to revolutionize the game with the introduction of the Pokémon-ex Celestial Teracristalan absolute novelty for GCC fans who will be able to immerse themselves in the wonder of the Teracristal phenomenon, which first appeared in the video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Each Pokémon-ex Celestial Teracristal has a special attack that not only requires three different types of energy but is also named after different gems, reflecting their extraordinary crystalline origins. The introduction of new gameplay mechanics and unique illustrations that emphasize the crystalline beauty and brilliant hues of Pokémon-ex Celestial Teracristal will reveal to players of the expansion standout figures such as Archaludon, Hydrapple, and the Legendary Terapagos, already familiar to video game players but making their TCG debut.

The cards of “Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown” are now available in different forms, including booster packs, Elite Trainer sets, and special collections. You can also play with Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown iin digital version on the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Trainers can obtain and battle with Celestial Pokémon-ex Teracristal, and when they log in, the Scarlet & Violet—Celestial Crown Battle Pass will reward them with a new deck featuring Terapagos-ex. They can also unlock an additional premium deck featuring Galvantula-ex by redeeming Crystals earned by completing daily objectives.