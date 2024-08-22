Although it’s only been a couple of days since the Pokémon World Championships 2024 took place, The Pokémon Company is not stopping, and have revealed the exact release date for the next expansion of the card game, that is, the TCG.

Through an official statement, it has been revealed that the expansion of Scarlet and Purple-Flashing Sparks for Pokémon TCG will be available from November 8, 2024Here, all players will be able to obtain an Alolan Exeggutor ex in its Astral form and other powerful Dragon-type Pokémon.

In this expansion we can also collect ex Astral Teracrystal Pokémon, among which is Pikachu ex with Topaz Beam attack. In this expansion, Players will be able to collect and battle with cards inspired by the Biodomean artificial paradise that first appears in the downloadable content The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk. As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also be able to find Latias ex and Archaludon ex along with new TACTICAL ACE cards. Here are some of the most notable cards from this expansion:

Eight cards of TACTICAL ACE

Eight Pokémon ex Astral Teraglass and nine Pokémon ex Teraglass

23 Pokémon of Rare rarity Illustration

11 Pokémon and Supporter cards of Rare rarity Special Illustration

Six Hyper Rare rarity cards gilded and embossed

Fans can also look forward to the new TCG Great Adventures collectionwhich will be released starting November 15, 2024 at participating retailers. Created in collaboration with the Pokémon Horizons series, this bundle features the series’ two protagonists, Liko and Rod, and their respective partners, Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

If you can’t wait for the release of this expansion, you’ll be happy to hear that you’ll have the chance to play with Scarlet and Purple Sparks early in one of the many Prerelease tournaments. These events will take place within the Play! Pokémon program starting October 26 at participating retailers.

Remember, the expansion of Scarlet and Purple-Flashing Sparks for Pokémon TCG will be available from November 8, 2024. On related topics, the new avatars of Pokémon Go will not disappear. Likewise, this season of the anime will leave Netflix.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing how the Pokémon TCG continues to grow every couple of months. It seems like we’re constantly hearing about new expansions and different cards that could very well change the way competitive players approach the game.

Via: Official statement.