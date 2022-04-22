Sony has announced that the new PlayStation Plus subscription service for PS4 and PS5 will launch in Europe on June 22nd. Ours will be the last territory to be reached by the novelty, as it will be available on May 23 in Asia and June 13 in America. The new Plus has been completely reimagined by Sony and will absorb the PlayStation Now service, offering three different levels of membership: PlayStation Plus Essential (8.99 per month, 59.99 per year) will offer the same service as the current Plus, which is a choice of free monthly games and access to online multiplayer and cloud storage. PlayStation Plus Extra adds access to a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play by downloading them at no additional cost, costs 13.99 euros per month, 99.99 per year. Finally, PS Plus Premium, costing 16.99 euros per month or 119.99 per year, also offers streaming PS3 games, PS1, PS2 and PSP classics, and exclusive demos of upcoming games. “We have been working hard globally to provide flexible options, quality games and added value to our members for some time now. Plus, we are just weeks away from our first regional launch. We would like to thank our PlayStation community for their continued support. ; when we get closer to launch, we will have more things to share, “said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.