The new playstation plus promises to bring improvements and even classic games that aim to improve the experience of subscribers; however, they had not revealed when we would see it in America.

Through a statement, all doubts were dispelled, since Sony showed the exact dates the service will be available.

Fortunately, the new playstation plus It will not take long to arrive on this side of the pond, since it will be available from June.

The new subscription service will begin to be implemented in Asian markets on May 23, while its arrival in Japan will occur a few days later, on June 1.

America will do the same from June 13, 2022, and the countries of Europe will see it until the 22nd of the same month.

Along with these updates, Sony reported that they will begin to expand access to the streaming in the cloud in some European countries, which would add 30 markets.

What advantages will the new PlayStation Plus have?

Now you can have access to three subscription levels with different costs and benefits, starting with Essentialwhich will give you two monthly games to download, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saves and access to online multiplayer.

The monthly cost for Latin America will be $6.99 dollars with the possibility of obtaining quarterly and annual packages.

The second level is PlayStation Plus Extrawith which you will have the benefits of the basic package plus access to a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games, all for a price of $10.49 dollars per month.

Finally, we will have the new PlayStation Plus Premiumwhich will have the benefits of previous subscriptions plus access to 340 games, including some for PS3.

Not content with that, it will give you access to cloud streaming for original PS, PS2, PSP and PS4 games and trial versions for select titles.

All this nice kit for $17.99, though it’s only listed for availability in the US, Japan, Europe, and the UK.

Will you subscribe to any of these packages?