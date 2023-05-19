From a few months ago, PlayStation officially announced that they will have a new control for their recent console, but this would not be aimed at the general public, but would be an accessible way for those who are limited in terms of capabilities. And to celebrate that we are nothing away from his new showcase, the official name of it has finally been revealed.

In its official blog, the brand called this device as the Access Controller, which was previously known as project Leonardo, and that more specific functions are now mentioned. It will include its own dedicated accessibility user interface in PS5where you can add profiles, button mapping, adjust dead zones, and stick sensitivity.

This post also notes that the controller features a toggle mode that allows gamers to adjust the behavior of any button to function as a caps lock key on a keyboard. It is taken as an example to be used in acceleration input in a game like Gran Turismo 7it will be possible to increase speed without holding down.

For now, this is a progress that is more concrete in control, since in its official disclosure they did not give as many details as people would have wanted to have. The launch to the stores is not yet finalized, but that doubt can be cleared if it is sony he plans to show more of this device at his event next week.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The shape of this control may not be convincing, but it is an important step in terms of accessibility issues. It’s already been approached in some Sony games, and it looks like this will continue to become standard.