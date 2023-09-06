According to the United Nations, There are 7,320,225 Venezuelan migrants distributed throughout the world. Despite the fact that the number has not been officially recognized by the Government of Nicolás Maduro, the president announced this Tuesday which works on the creation of a new plan for its citizens to return.

Already in 2018 the plan “Vuelta a la Patria” was created, which, through the state airline Conviasa, has brought back at least 30,900 Venezuelans. Another 300,000 have returned by their own means.

On repeated occasions, Maduro has asked his citizens to return to the country. However, while some return, others continue leaving and they do so through dangerous routes such as the Darien jungle, with the intention of reaching the United States.

Part of these groups that continue to migrate are in the state of Zulia, on the border with Colombia, from where between 20 and 40 people leave weekly in buses to cross several countries and take the route through the dangerous Panamanian jungle.

Why does the migration continue?

Although Maduro insists that they are working on the new plan to “open the way (for migrants) to return”the political and economic situation prevents many from seeing Venezuela as a place to live.

For example, according to data published on September 5 by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), inflation in August was 13.6 percent, an upward trend that has been maintained in recent months, paving the way for recession.

They are suffering, they have been victims of xenophobia, they are being involved in slave labor, exploitation and despair.

According to the OVF, the annualized and accumulated inflation rates stood at 422 percent and 144.6 percent, respectively.

“In this way, Venezuela is entering a process of very pronounced acceleration of price rises”, points out the report of the independent body.

Among the items that registered the greatest increases, communication services stand out, with 26.7 percent, and in particular Internet service and mobile telephony.

The increase in food prices was 8 percent, double that of July. While the increase in transportation was 9.9 percent; education, 9.4 percent; and home rental, 10 percent.

“We are developing a care plan to protect all Venezuelan migrants abroad. They are suffering, they have been victims of xenophobia, they are being involved in slave labor, exploitation and despair. We want to open the way for him, the return route to Venezuela,” Maduro said on his television program broadcast on Mondays.

According to the president, Many Venezuelans have complained about the “mistreatment and slavery” to which they have been subjected abroad, and assured that some have come to the Venezuelan embassies in countries like Chile and Peru to seek support.

It is unknown What will the new return plan proposed by the Government consist of, but there are still many who consider leaving the country in search of better living conditions.

