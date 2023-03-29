The case of Alonso in Jeddah

In the last Saudi Arabian Grand Prix it was necessary to wait a few hours before the definitive third position of Fernando Alonsothanks to the legal battle between the FIA ​​and Aston Martin on the case of five-second penalty discounted by the Spanish in the pits. The Federation, after initially denying the podium to the two-time world champion, then accepted the appeal of the English team, confirming its driver’s 3rd place in the race. All of this, however, would never have happened if it weren’t for the irregular departure of the former Alpine driver.

Alonso and Ocon: two identical episodes

As happened to his former teammate Esteban Ocon in Bahrain, Alonso had in fact incorrectly positioned his single-seater inside the starting grid box, violating the regulation which requires drivers not to touch the pitch lines with the tires or even go beyond them. In both cases this fact had occurred, which had sparked protests from Ocon and his team.

Visibility issues

In fact, the Frenchman had reiterated that he was having serious difficulties in positioning the car on the grid due to visibility problems caused by the new single-seaters, which do not allow the drivers to orient themselves adequately. However, the requests were listened to and accepted by the Race Direction, so much so that the problem will be resolved as early as next year Australian Grand Prixtaking place this weekend in Melbourne.

The interventions

Once the pilots get close to their starting pitch, they will be able to line up in a box wider than 20 cm compared to the previous ones of Sakhir and Gedda, and with another novelty: in order to orientate the competitor in the best possible way, in the center of the pitch there will be a line which will help the driver to correctly position his single-seater inside, thus negating the risk of placing the front tires on or outside the lines.