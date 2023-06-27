For some years the franchise of Perfect Dark has gone through some complications in Microsoft, since a reboot was announced that to this day remains in the shadows. And now, information has been released that indicates a release much further away than fans have been able to imagine.

As reported in media such as IGN, development on this game is still in its early stages, something we’ve been told for several months since it was first revealed. who are in charge, The Initiative, They continue to have problems in terms of creation, even with the support of companies such as Crystal Dynamics.

Within the note it is appreciated that among the complications is the question of communication, since the teams could not find an exact synchronization to be able to create the game mechanics. To this is added, that some left their job, this as a consequence of not having progress that could be felt as something important.

It is worth mentioning that among the details it is reported that the current managers of tomb Raider they are the ones doing most of the work, even though they were only considered as the support group. For this reason, it can be intuited that we did not see anything from the video game in the last showcase. You probably have something up to 2024.

Editor’s note: The current state of this franchise is a bit sad, but since the time of the Xbox 360 it was already doing badly, so it will be up to this new team to save its integrity. We will see if in 2024 there will be any progress.