The bill on a new voluntary funded pension system in Russia is being prepared under the heading “secret”. This is stated in plan legislative activity for 2021, which is published on the website of the ministry.

The idea of ​​the reform is formulated as “the possibility for citizens to form additional sources of funding for pension income through personal contributions”. It is also indicated that we are talking about non-state pension provision, but with stimulating state support.

This is the only bill that has such a stamp. There are no comments on why the decision was made to classify the work.

Apparently, we are talking about replacing the current “funded” pension, which has actually been canceled since 2014. Then, against the backdrop of a budget crisis associated with Western sanctions and falling oil prices, the authorities froze pension savings. All funds were directed to payments to current pensioners on a one-off basis.

It was assumed that the decision would be one-time, although in this format it was criticized even in the Ministry of Finance. However, since then, the freeze has been extended, according to the latest data, we are talking about the end of 2023.

Already in 2016, the ministry, together with the Central Bank, had to develop new concepts. The idea of ​​individual pension capital (IPC) has failed. For two years of discussions, the officials did not agree on the details, and the increase in the retirement age caused a negative reaction from society, so the project was closed.

In 2019, the concept of a guaranteed pension product (GSP) appeared. Since then, it has been in the public comment stage without any progress. In 2020, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance proposed a project for an individual investment account of the third type (IIS-3), which is a development of the ideas of the GPP.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, explained that the main culprit behind the low pensions of Russians are “black bars in development.” He clarified that we are talking about economic crises faced by the whole world and Russia, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.