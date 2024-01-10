Penélope Cruz continues to promote her role as Laura Garello in the film Ferrari, a work for which he has received very good reviews. On Tuesday night she attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. These are awards organized by the Hollywood Film Academy, responsible for the Oscars, “as an effort to balance the desire to truly honor worthy people and avoid the time limitations that the broadcast of the Oscars imposes on these honors.” . Each year three industry personalities are honored. In 2024, the award-winning stars were Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, who received an honorary Oscar.

Penélope Cruz, wearing a Chanel dress, a brand for which she is an ambassador. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The Spanish actress, 49, attended the ceremony wearing a Chanel dress, a brand for which she has been an ambassador for years. The dress combined a beaded embroidered bodice with an impressive ruffled skirt. In addition, she surprised with blonder and shorter hair than usual. For makeup, Cruz trusted makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who has posted the details of her look on her Instagram account. Vanngo has become a very important figure in the industry and is also responsible for doing makeup for others. celebrities like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence or Julianne Moore. Her Instagram account has more than four million followers.

In Ferrari Penélope Cruz plays Laura Garello, the wife of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Ferrari Team and the car brand of the same name. The film portrays the story of this marriage, in which the ambition of both members of the couple was fundamental in taking Ferrari to the top of the motor world. The business acumen of Laura Garello, a young seamstress from humble origins, was a great support for Enzo, who, after her death, said: “I have lost my point of reference.”

Penélope Cruz has received very good reviews for this role, which fascinated her at the Venice Film Festival, and with which she strongly hopes to get an Oscar nomination. His performance in the part of the story that focuses on the loss of his son and his Italian accent, a language he masters and has worked on on several occasions, has convinced critics, who do not hesitate to assure that we are facing a one of the best performances of his career.