Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Brazilian national team was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Copa America tournament, after a lackluster performance, which ended with their farewell to the tournament, after the Uruguay national team defeated them on penalties, after the match ended in a goalless draw, so that the “Samba” team continues its series of decline in major tournaments.

The young star Endrick (18 years old) found it very difficult to impose himself and prove his worthiness to play as a starter for the Brazilian national team. He was unable to help his team overcome the obstacle of Uruguay, and did not shoot a single ball on the opponent’s goal throughout the match, and only passed one successful pass during the match, according to the Opta statistics and records institution.

Monte Carlo Sport radio and television network reported that Endrick’s performance was disappointing to the Brazilian fans, who had high hopes for him and saw him as the “new Pele”, especially since he scored two goals for the Samba team last March against Spain and England, when he came on as a substitute in the second half of the match. At the time, Endrick was the first player under 18 to score for his country in international friendly matches since the legend Pele, which made him, in his early beginnings, have a positive impact on his country’s results, more than other stars, who have now become “legends” such as the phenomenon Ronaldo and Neymar da Silva.

The Uruguay match was Endrick’s first official match as a starter for his country’s national team, and he wore the number 9 shirt as an outright striker, as he participated instead of his compatriot, winger Vinicius Junior, who was suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

The network said that Palmeiras player Endrick did not provide reassuring credentials to his new team, Real Madrid, whose contract will be activated on July 21, after he turns 18.

For its part, the international Goal website stated that the great “media hype” surrounding this Brazilian player since the announcement of his transfer to Real Madrid made the “Meringue” fans eagerly and eagerly look forward to seeing this young man shine at the “Santiago Bernabeu”, but the website called for the need to be patient with him until he gets a real opportunity among the greats Vinicius, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe.