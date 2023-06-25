Juliet Monet —34 years old, petite— bursts into the room carrying a 15-kilo sack of Marabú coal. She handles it with ease. She opens it, dumps it on the grill, and begins to light it with paper. “You have to go from what catches on the easiest to what is most difficult,” she comments, as she breaks open some wooden boxes with her hands to continue fanning the flame. Seconds later, Irene Nan, 29, bursts in. “How long are we going to take?” she asks, regarding the interview. There is only one hour left until the food service begins in Piantao Chamberí (Calle de Sagasta, 30, Madrid), the second headquarters of the Argentine restaurant opened by Javier Brichetto in Legazpi. Both are young and have made a way of life cooking on the grill, mastering a trade in which they are a clear minority.

“I am Chinese, Sevillian, albino and adopted”, Nan qualifies. She is also the head chef. He arrived in Piantao in April 2021 —after studying early childhood education, turning towards cooking and going through DiverXO and StreetXO, among others— and, in little more than two years, he has gone from knowing hardly anything about fire to directing to a team of eight people and alternate on the grill with Monet, his second in kitchen. “Brichetto opened the grill for me from minute one and I, although I didn’t know anything about coals, as a cook, I understood what he needed,” Nan recalls about her beginnings. It is enough to listen to narrate his career to realize that perseverance is one of his qualities and thanks to it, he was learning a trade and climbing positions until he gained the trust of his mentor, who gradually moved away from the fire and left his place in front of him. him. “When I came to provide a service for 70 clients by myself, I stopped going,” she says, referring to the other location that the restaurant has in front of the slaughterhouse. There she got to be grill manager. “I didn’t know how to light a fire and here it’s done like in Argentina,” she says. Now she does not resist “anything”, even having to deal with the heat and the extreme sensitivity of her skin, and “an 87% visual decrease”, says Monet, her partner. “Either you understand fire or nothing.”

Irene Nan and Julieta Monet, together at the Piantao Chamberí grill, where they are head chef and grill chef, respectively. alvaro garcia

In that, Monet started with an advantage. As a Buenos Aires native, the barbecue ritual, which she describes as “ancestral and beautiful”, has been part of her daily life since she was little, when she saw her father light the fire every weekend. And although “in Argentina, barbecues are almost always made by men and women by garnishes”, this was not the case in her case. Her grandfather, her father, and her brother taught her to cook, beginning what one day she would stop being a hobby to become a profession. Meanwhile, she studied journalism, became an English teacher, but when she arrived in Spain with her ex-husband in search of a different life, in March 2022, she knew “that she was going to look for work in the kitchen.” . The only restaurant she applied to was Piantao. “They made roasts like at home: humitas and empanadas are flavors that I grew up with,” she justifies. And so she sent a curriculum in which only a bakery course appeared as experience in the sector. “They did a test on me and the grill was Irene. At first I walked without knowing what to do, ”she says.

When asked if they know any other women in charge of a grill, Nan and Monet look at each other and shake their heads. But the truth is that it is enough to walk 20 minutes, head down Santa Engracia street, in the direction of Alonso Cano, to meet Solange Elguera, a 32-year-old Peruvian and head chef and main grill from The Enemy. Trained in Le Cordon Bleu and after several experiences in the kitchen and a car accident that kept her away from the stove for a while, she came to this Argentinian place with a background in the hospitality industry, but without knowing “anything” about firewood, charcoal and cooking on embers. . “The first day they put me on the grill it was a disaster, I had no control over the fire, but the people were very kind,” she says. To soak herself up, she looked for someone to teach her the technique, she went to eat at specialized restaurants and read a lot, because Elguera does not understand cooking in any way. “I don’t understand that people don’t care about doing things anyhow,” she says, using French fries as an example. “You have to wait for them to float in the oil, then they are crunchy. It takes two more minutes, but how delicious”. She treats her meat with the same care and has taught it to all those who depend on her. “We put it on the grill without oil, it is cooked in the same fat with which we paint the piece and we put fine salt because it helps to make a crust,” she describes. She is the one who checks, one by one, the meats when she arrives around eleven in the morning and opens them so they can be tempered. At noon she prepares the firewood in a stove and around 1 pm she enters the grill to prepare vegetables in full view of the customers, discreetly and slowly.

Solange Elguera prepares the coals for the grill before the service, at El Enemigo restaurant. alvaro garcia

Nan, Monet and Elguera belong to a generation that, albeit slowly, is taking positions in spaces that until now were practically reserved for men. Cristina Pérez, 41, has a hard time finding the name of a colleague in charge of the fire. In fact, she herself has been the only female grill guest invited at the meat and fire festival, an international meeting around the grill, held in Barcelona at the beginning of June, which brought together 30 professionals. “It is not something that comes from new. It is already normal for women to begin to have positions of responsibility in the kitchen, ”she points out, in a telephone conversation. “I’ve heard a lot of nonsense,” she adds about the atmosphere in the kitchens, where she has come across “many female helpers or cooks, but never chefs.”

Pérez speaks knowingly. She has been working in all kinds of kitchens for 27 years and currently she is the grill from Pork Boig for you, a restaurant in Born in Barcelona belonging to the Sagardi group, dedicated exclusively to meat and fire. “We worship the pig”, reads the website. She has done her own during her participation in the festival, roasting a whole pig over the coals. “Sometimes they tell me, ‘Oh, but are you the cook?’ They see you with the sticks, with the fire, people are surprised, especially older people. In the Cadaqués Madrid restaurant (she worked the opening year) she was with 14 rice dishes over high heat and making chops and fish, ”she says. For her, it’s not that grilling is hard, cooking in general is, as she learned working, among other things, in the catering at elBulli, when Ferran Adrià’s avant-garde cuisine was beginning to stand out. “You have a bad time. We put food in people’s bodies and generate experiences. That entails stress and over the years you learn to manage it, although sometimes you push your body a bit to the limit ”, she comments. Like her professional colleagues, Pérez describes fire as an element that “traps.” “Whether with charcoal or firewood, I think we all carry it in our DNA.”

She, above all, has been wearing it — even tattooed on her arm, wrapping Hamlet’s skull — since she got into, almost without asking permission, on the grill of the Barcelona restaurant El rebost de María. There he jumped into the pool, giving services to 80 people and learned to “interact” with the flames, not without some burns along the way. “They told me that I had to know how to listen to the fire and talk to the food. And it’s true”. And it is that to cook on the fire there are no exact recipes. The fact that it has rained in Barcelona, ​​for example, has forced him to go to work two hours earlier to light the firewood for the grill well. yakitori -Japanese- with which he prepares the pork that he serves in the establishment. “I also make rice in the wood-fired oven, but I end up drying it on the grill. This is how the scab does to you ”she qualifies.

Cristina Pérez, barbecue at Pork Boig per tu, in Barcelona, ​​in an image provided by Grupo Sagardi.

Rice is the main raw material with which Noelia Pascual, 39, works from the Cachito restaurant from Elche. She belongs to the fourth generation in charge of this place, where she tries to safeguard the traditional way of cooking paella: firewood. To do so, the cook uses the olive tree as a “pilot” and the vine vine to “stir up”, “never coal in life”. In total, she comes to have under her sole control 10 rice dishes —from DO Valencia or Molino Roca— on fire, a spectacle that can be seen on her TikTok account, where she calls herself “the chef of fire””, a job that has passed from woman to woman in her family, watching her grandmother and mother cook over the firewood. She wants to go one step further and, together with her sister Lidia —who is in charge of the dining room— she intends to take the family business “to the top”, for which, in addition to studying cooking, she has soaked up hospitality management training in a master She also works against “star rice”. “I make them all top. The one with rabbit with snails is the one that comes out the most by tradition and custom, but one that my grandmother made with onion, cod and potato is very surprising. That rice is amazing.”