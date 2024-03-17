Through an official speech, the mayor of the city of Miami, Francis Suárez, announced this Thursday, March 14, the creation of a park in the region that will connect different points based on the investment of US$60,000,000 from the federal Department of Transportation.

The project, which includes the largest investment in the history of the city according to the mayor, consists of the installation of a central park that will connect Overtown with Downtown Miami. Named 'I-395 Underdeck and Heritage Trail,' the park will include green spaces, trails, areas for pets and access to transportation servicesInter alia.

The new park will create a safe, welcoming and vibrant open space with street-level connectivity, reconnecting residents and businesses in north and south Overtown, according to reports. Telemundo 51. Additionally, it will create new connections between east and west Gibson Park and Biscayne Bay.

The city of Miami has more than 400,000 inhabitants, according to the last census carried out in 2021. Photo:iStock Share

With the aim of carrying out a broad modification of the city's image, the installation of a green space in the region will allow residents to engage in outdoor activities such as riding a bicycle, going for a run or playing sports in an area protected by the authorities.

The announcement comes after a failed investment in Florida

Suárez's announcement comes as a pleasant surprise after the suspension of an investment for the construction of its employee campus from the renowned Disney company last year, after extensive months of discussion with Governor Ron DeSantis.

In that project, called Lake Nona Town Center, Disney planned to spend almost US$1,000,000,000 on the complexgenerating jobs in the region with an average salary of US$120,000, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities.