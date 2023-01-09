Various rumors have surfaced in recent months suggesting that Club América could change ownership in the short term. This information arose before Televisa, the company that owns the Azulcrema group, merged with Univisión. Prior to this move, the largest media company in Mexico was in a worrisome financial crisis that gave way to the emergence of this type of information.
In this context, some reports have indicated that the Mexican Carlos Slim Helú, the tenth richest man in the world, would be interested in buying the most winning club in Liga MX. These versions suggest that the tycoon could inject money into Club América or outright acquire it in its entirety. However, there are no solid elements to support these reports and so far they are nothing more than rumors.
Although the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect the Mexican company, the merger between Televisa and Univisión has helped profits grow, according to a report filed with the Mexican Stock Exchange, which is why rumors sales of America seem increasingly distant and less certain.
Carlos Slim, through América Móvil, participated in Mexican soccer by becoming a partner of Grupo Pachuca and investing in both Los Tuzos and León. This partnership started in 2012 and ended five years later.
Likewise, the Mexican businessman had a stake in Real Oviedo, of Spanish soccer, but in July 2022, Grupo Carso sold 51% of its shares in the club to Grupo Pachuca. In other words, Slim currently has no relationship with any soccer club.
In the past, Slim Helú was related to a possible purchase of Chivas de Guadalajara, but this did not go beyond being a simple rumor and said operation never materialized.
