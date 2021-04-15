A few days ago we informed you in more detail about the known Outriders bug that was erasing some players’ inventories. This morning People Can Fly, developers of RPG shooter, announced the arrival of a new Outriders update focused on solving this error. The bug in question, which has caused the loss of dozens of hours of progress for some unfortunate players, had been a difficult problem for the company to solve.

Future Outriders DLCs would add meaningful content to the story

People Can Fly had been around since the game’s launch, at which point the bug began to affect early gamers, stating that its fix was ‘top priority’, but until now they hadn’t provided a definitive solution to the problem causing it. The company claims to be “pretty sure” that this patch will completely prevent the bug from appearing, although they want to spend the weekend monitoring players to be totally sure.

However, despite having fixed the cause of this bug, the company claims that this patch does not restore inventories that have already been lost. They comment that the “inventory restoration process” will come later, and that they will give more information and specific details in the future, after verifying that the current patch works properly.

The new Outriders update fixes the well-known bug that erased inventories, but does not restore them

Finally, the company has explained that this new patch can cause players temporary connection problems and inventory objects becoming invisible. These errors are normal and, as they explain, will be corrected as soon as possible. We hope this new Outriders update can finally correct this serious error and that affected users recover their inventories as soon as possible.

Outriders went on sale this April 1 and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Stadia, Ps4, Ps5 and PC. What’s more, is available on Gamepass.