The person responsible for the New Year’s attack in New Orleans (USA) visited the city at least twice before the attack and recorded videos the area with smart glasses, as indicated by the FBI this Sunday in a press conference.

Shamsud Din Jabbar, the perpetrator of the arson attack that killed 14 people on busy Bourbon Street, traveled to New Orleans for several days in October and November of last year, said FBI agent Lyonel Myrthil.

“Our agents they are getting answers about where he went, who he went with and how those trips may or may not be related to his actions here,” the officer said.

Jabbar, who died that same day after an altercation with the police, was also using the smart glasses —manufactured by the technology giant Meta— during the attack, although it did not activate them that day, authorities said.

The new details about the tragic incident, described by the US Government as a “terrorist act”, come days after the federal agents in charge of the investigation revealed that Jabbar acted alone and published a series of videos on Facebook hours before the attack in which he said he was inspired by the Islamic State (EI).

The police also found a IS flag in the back of the white Ford-150 truck that Jabbar used to run over dozens of people on the central street of Bourbon Street, the tourist heart of New Orleans and closed to traffic during New Year’s celebrations.

FBI investigators also found two unexploded explosives inside a cooler that Jabbar left on the streets of historic downtown New Orleans.

Jabbar made a sharp turn around three in the morning on New Year’s Day and walked into Bourbon Streetpedestrianized at that time, to advance for about four blocks at full speed until hitting a crane.

Along the way he left at least 14 dead and more than 30 injured who celebrated the beginning of the year.